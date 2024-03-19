Taylor Fritz Miami Open 2024 Draw: Casper Ruud Could Cut Short American’s Journey in Florida

Taylor Fritz is among the Americans, expected to make a deep run in the Miami Open 2024. Following a disheartening, yet encouraging loss against Holger Rune in the Indian Wells 2024, Fritz will aim for redemption. Hoping to replicate the same success that the World No.13 witnessed in Delray Beach merely a month ago, the 26-year-old will aim to become the first American to win the ATP 1000 Tournament since John Isner in 2018.

With Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the Miami Open 2024, Taylor Fritz has been rewarded the #12 seed. Being in the bottom half of the draw, the former World No.5 will be receiving a bye in the first round. Fritz will kickstart his campaign with a relatively tough opening match – the winner of Jordan Thompson and Nuno Borges.

After potentially going up against Nicolas Jarry in the third round, Fritz will face the in-form Casper Ruud in the fourth round. The tie is one of the most anticipated one out of all fourth-round clashes in the tournament. A victory will get the American to face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Even though the Indian Wells 2024 finalists will be heavily favored to win, Fritz will hope to enter the semifinals and face Jannik Sinner.

After defeating the #3 and the #2 seeded players of the tournament in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, the 1-time ATP Masters 1000 winner will face #1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

This is what Taylor Fritz’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Jordan Thompson

Third Round – Nicolas Jarry

Fourth Round – Casper Ruud

Quarter-Final – Daniil Medvedev

Semi-Final – Jannik Sinner

Final – Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz has a 12-4 TYD

Finishing the 2023 season with several subpar performances, Taylor Fritz has significantly improved this year. He played some exceptional tennis in the Australian Open 2024. Unfortunately, he matched up against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, resulting in a 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 loss.

After a three-week break, Fritz participated at the Delray Beach Open and had an impressive run of performances. On his way to win the title, the highest-ranked men’s American defeated Nuno Borges, Rinky Hijikata, Marcos Giron, and Tommy Paul.

Fritz did suffer a humiliating first-round loss in the Acapulco Open 2024 but redeemed himself in the Indian Wells 2024. Despite falling to Holger Rune in the fourth round, Fritz put up a near-perfect display in the first one-and-a-half sets.

Taylor Firtz would arguably be the United States’ best chance to win the Miami Open 2024 men’s singles.