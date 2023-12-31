“Always Use a Slice to Beat Him…”: When F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Took to Tennis & Was Beaten by His Father During COVID-19 Pandemic

Lewis Hamilton might be known as the GOAT of motorsport to many, but like his fans, even he had to think of other ways to keep himself occupied at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. One of them was picking up the tennis racquet and playing with his father, Anthony Hamilton revealed that while both of them were not great at the game, he used his favorite shot, the slice to defeat him.

Fortunately for Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Hamilton, tennis was allowed to be played back home in England at the time. The 7-time F1 champion made the most of the opportunity for some much deserved father-son bonding time. Interestingly, when Hamilton posted on X about their tennis ‘duels’, he revealed that his father managed to win against him after many attempts as he gave the champion drive a taste of his own medicine.

Hamilton’s views on prioritising family and celebrating life were well received by fans, making his tennis post one of the most memorable ever. Co-incidentally, it was on October 11 in the very same year that Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s long-standing, all-time record of most number of race wins in Formula 1. On the same day, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s all time mens singles Grand Slam record of 20 wins too.

Lewis Hamilton and his love for tennis

Lewis Hamilton was once infamously sent away from the All England Club for not wearing the proper attire for the Royal Box as per the rules. It meant that Hamilton could not watch Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic in the 2015 Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton once admitted that Federer and Djokovic are his favorite tennis players and not Andy Murray. This was after he won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2017. He also did not surprisingly mention Rafael Nadal in the list despite making the statement in his country.

Lewis Hamilton also was one of the few F1 drivers to have voiced his displeasure over the British Grand Prix in 2019 being held on the same day as the Wimbledon final between Djokovic and Federer. It shows the respect the Brit has for the sport and that he follows the game passionately in his free time.

Hamilton is also very close friends with the likes of Serena Williams and recently, was seen with Jenny Jay Spatelen, a young Norwegian tennis player, holidaying in a yacht.