“Major Title Within the Next 12 Months”: Australian Open Posts Jannik Sinner Reel That’ll Leave You With Goosebumps

Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

With only days to go for the 2024 Australian Open, the tournament’s official page posted a reel extolling Jannik Sinner. The exhilarating clip also featured legendary Aussie doubles specialist Todd Woodbridge talking about the Italian, tipping him to win a Grand Slam this season.

Advertisement

Sinner will enter the 2024 Australian Open on the back of a flourishing finish to the previous season. In the last couple of months of 2023, he won two ATP 500 titles, finished runner-up in the ATP Finals, and led his country to the Davis Cup.

Despite not participating in any build-up event before the first Slam of the year, Sinner is one of the favourites to lift the title. He has never made it to the final of any Majors. However, he is heavily pegged to build upon his momentum from last year and challenge for his first Grand Slam trophy. The Australian Open also got aboard the hype train, sharing a reel with some breath-taking shots from the World No.4, mixed with the best bits of commentary about him.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C10e6QwPELK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Woodbridge, who won 22 Grand Slam titles across men’s and mixed doubles, also predicted Sinner to win a Majors in the ‘next 12 months’. He said the 2023 Wimbledon semi-finalist will inevitably win a Slam, given his gameplay, his team, and his ‘immense’ power.

Sinner reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last year. He went out to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas after a five-set thriller. However, he has grown leaps and bounds since that defeat. He reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon and followed it up by lifting the Canadian Open, his maiden ATP 1000 title.

After his breakthrough 2023 season, he is a genuine contender for the 2024 Australian Open title.

Jannik Sinner trains with local teenage prodigy ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner opted to not feature in the 2024 United Cup, nor did he play in any other tournaments in the build-up to the main event. Touching down in Melbourne only a few days ago, Sinner trained with promising Australian teenager Daniel Jovanovski. The local lad, only 15, has received a wildcard entry into the 2024 Australian Open Boy’s singles.

Advertisement

Jovanovski would have been thrilled to practice with one of the best players on the planet ahead of the tournament. The Italian took to Instagram to thank the Aussie prodigy and wish him luck.

Reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open remains Sinner’s best result Down Under. Riding his purple patch from last season, he will hope to better it and may be even go all the way to bag his first Majors title. He will draw even more confidence from the fact that he beat the poster boy of Australian Open and 10-time winner, Novak Djokovic, twice within two weeks just a couple of months ago.