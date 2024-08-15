“Have You Always Been So Ugly?”: Andy Roddick to Matteo Berrettini Joining His First-Ever Live Podcast

Andy Roddick brought his classic American humor to his first-ever live podcast in Cincinnati, hosted by the Tennis Channel. As soon as Matteo Berrettini took his seat, Roddick couldn’t help but tease the Italian star about his good looks.

With a smirk, Roddick asked, “Have you always been so ugly, and how did you overcome it?” Berrettini, who is no stranger to being called one of the most handsome players on tour, laughed it off like a pro.

Despite Berrettini’s charm off the court, he has been all business in 2024, snagging three tour titles. He opened up to Roddick about his long history of injuries. Saying he’s dealt with them since he was young but sees his ability to bounce back as a bit of a ‘superpower’.

The Italian also talked about his experience on Netflix’s Break Point. He admitted he was eager to take part and did his best to be as transparent as possible, hoping to show the real ups and downs behind his career. However, he felt that the emotion was not translated as well as he would’ve wanted in the documentary, adding that he would probably not appear in the show again.

Roddick, with his signature blend of humor and insight, nailed the balance between jokes and real talk. Roddick’s deep connection to Cincinnati, where he is a former champion, adds even more to the podcast’s appeal.

Andy Roddick’s Cincinnati Legacy and Podcast Success

Andy Roddick’s connection with Cincinnati isn’t just about his podcast. The 2003 US Open champion has had some legendary moments on the courts there too, taking home the title way back in 2006. His booming serve and aggressive game made him a real force in this tournament.

Whether it was battling Federer or facing off against Nadal, Roddick had a special relationship with Cincy. Now, with his podcast, Roddick is bringing that same energy off the court. He’s had some huge names join him, like Serena Williams, John McEnroe, and even his old rivals.

The show has quickly become one of the best in the sport, with Roddick’s relaxed style and sharp wit making it a fan favorite. The episode with Berrettini was the perfect mix of laughs and behind-the-scenes tennis stories, leaving fans eagerly awaiting Roddick’s next big guest.