“He Does Not Want to Join a Bigger Team”: Novak Djokovic-Boris Becker Situation Repeats With Holger Rune as Lifelong Coach Quits

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, after beating Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Holger Rune is enjoying his budding partnership under Boris Becker. The young Danish star is widely regarded as one of the best upcoming players in the world. Rune’s mother has seemingly confirmed that Holger Rune’s lifelong coach, Lars, has quit the team following the addition of Becker. Lars had worked with Rune throughout his career.

There was a similar incident when Becker joined Novak Djokovic’s team in 2013. Becker’s introduction into the team resulted in a shuffle in the existing team and some of the older staff members. Boris Becker likes to implement his ideas on the individual and hence, a reshuffle is highly possible.

Similarly, since Becker has joined Rune’s team, the Dane is reshuffling his coaching staff as well. Rune’s mother has confirmed Lars’ exit from Rune’s team. According to the statement released by Rune’s mother, the decision to leave the team was completely taken by Lars Christensen.

“It is his own choice to want to train with Clara (Tauson, ed.) after Shanghai, as he does not want to join a bigger team again. Lars Christensen was otherwise appointed as Rune’s permanent coach after the break with Patrick Mouratoglou back in September.”

Since appointing Becker as the coach, Holger Rune has enjoyed an upturn in form and has looked a better player. The Danish star came into the Paris Masters as the defending champion and lost out to the eventual winner Novak Djokovic in semi-finals. The young Dane has qualified for the ATP Finals as well and would hope to put on a show.

Holger Rune experiencing same reshuffle as Novak Djokovic in 2017

Marian Vajda, Djokovic’s long time coach, left the Serbian’s team in 2017. Vajda then rejoined the team one year later and admitted that he was wrong. The duo have won 20 Grand Slam titles in their time together. Vajda has now officially quit Djokovic’s team in 2022 to focus on other things in life.

Now, as Becker tries to mold Rune in a champion player, the Danish is reshuffling his pack as well. The young Dane would hope that results follow suit sooner rather than later. With the ATP Finals still to come and Olympics and Grand Slams set for the next year, Rune will hope to make a big impact on the tennis circuit.