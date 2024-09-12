Novak Djokovic Superfan Trolls Nemesis Andy Roddick by Claiming to Have Surpassed Him in 28 Days’ Viewership Numbers on X

Pavvy G and Andy Roddick have built quite the rivalry on social media, largely fueled by Djokovic’s passionate fan base. Pavvy, a known Djokovic superfan, has taken several shots at Roddick over what he perceives as the former American tennis star’s bias against Djokovic in his podcast.

While Roddick has often downplayed or ignored these claims, Pavvy’s latest tweet, which features an impressive display of engagement numbers, takes their feud to a whole new level.

Pavvy’s tweet wasn’t just any numbers post. It was a direct attack on what he calls “establishment media” outlets like Sky Sports, accusing them of pushing an anti-Djokovic agenda.

Been a record breaking 28 days for me, almost 30m views that’s over a 1m a day. That’s more views than @TennisPodcast @SkySportsTennis @andyroddick and many other Tennis media. This is why I get targeted with abuse, the establishment know they no longer control the narratives. pic.twitter.com/RGZswJxVYC — Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 10, 2024

No other fan has openly posted stats like this before to defend a player, and it’s clear that Pavvy takes his role as Djokovic’s online defender very seriously.

What makes this even bigger is that Djokovic has publicly acknowledged Pavvy, giving the superfan even more credibility and likely boosting his following.

Reactions to his tweet have poured in, with many supporting his dedication and others mocking the intensity of his devotion.

This is why you need to start a real tennis podcast. And that’s the name – REAL Tennis Podcast. — barry aruba (@BarryAruba) September 10, 2024

Keep annoying them with the truth @pavyg. They would murder Novak if he failed tests. Here is to many more million views — Skor Stats (@SkorStats) September 10, 2024

Some Roddick fans also defended their guy, keeping the social media debate alive and kicking.

“targeted with abuse” because the things you tweet are wildly uneducated and you think you have a direct impact on the atp. you think you’re a major player and people are getting tired of seeing a grown ass man meanride Novak while being all sensitive over a 23 year old athlete. — George Carmi (@georgecarmi) September 10, 2024

People call you stupid and frustrated because you’re stupid and frustrated, the “establishment” doesn’t even know you exist, but that’s definitely a nice lie to tell yourself — Vincenzo Iraniano (@soralhellas) September 10, 2024



In their last major clash, Pavvy hit a nerve, causing Roddick to block him and other Djokovic superfans. That confrontation lit up tennis Twitter, with Roddick firing back in frustration over the persistent criticism from Pavvy and company. It’s safe to say that this rivalry shows no signs of cooling down.

As the saga between Pavvy and Roddick unfolds, it’s clear that social media has become a battleground for fans and former players alike, resulting in some heated and often hilarious interactions.