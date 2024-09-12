mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Superfan Trolls Nemesis Andy Roddick by Claiming to Have Surpassed Him in 28 Days’ Viewership Numbers on X

Rishika Singh
Published

Image Credits: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/ © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

Pavvy G and Andy Roddick have built quite the rivalry on social media, largely fueled by Djokovic’s passionate fan base. Pavvy, a known Djokovic superfan, has taken several shots at Roddick over what he perceives as the former American tennis star’s bias against Djokovic in his podcast.

While Roddick has often downplayed or ignored these claims, Pavvy’s latest tweet, which features an impressive display of engagement numbers, takes their feud to a whole new level.

Pavvy’s tweet wasn’t just any numbers post. It was a direct attack on what he calls “establishment media” outlets like Sky Sports, accusing them of pushing an anti-Djokovic agenda.

No other fan has openly posted stats like this before to defend a player, and it’s clear that Pavvy takes his role as Djokovic’s online defender very seriously.

What makes this even bigger is that Djokovic has publicly acknowledged Pavvy, giving the superfan even more credibility and likely boosting his following.

Reactions to his tweet have poured in, with many supporting his dedication and others mocking the intensity of his devotion.

Some Roddick fans also defended their guy, keeping the social media debate alive and kicking.


In their last major clash, Pavvy hit a nerve, causing Roddick to block him and other Djokovic superfans. That confrontation lit up tennis Twitter, with Roddick firing back in frustration over the persistent criticism from Pavvy and company. It’s safe to say that this rivalry shows no signs of cooling down.

As the saga between Pavvy and Roddick unfolds, it’s clear that social media has become a battleground for fans and former players alike, resulting in some heated and often hilarious interactions.

