Taylor Fritz Blames Court Conditions for Wimbledon Championship Loss Against Mikael Ymer: “Couldn’t Beat Him From the Ground”

America’s top ranked player Taylor Fritz suffered an unbelievable loss at the Wimbledon Championships this year. What made it even worse for him was that he was leading by two sets to love against his opponent.

Recently, Fritz reflected on the upsetting loss he suffered at SW19. He mentioned how he shouldn’t have missed on some crucial points by committing unforced errors. The 25-year-old also felt that the conditions changed during the match, which affected his style of play.

Taylor Fritz Had It Locked In Until the 3rd Set

Taylor Fritz, now back home and relaxing after his Wimbledon exit, touched upon his match against Mikael Ymer on a livestream. While speaking on this match, he stated,

“Honestly, I was playing really well. I was up by 2 sets and a break. I shouldn’t have missed the overhead. After that, he played a couple of points and broke me. I wasn’t serving my best and I wasn’t returning my best but somehow the conditions of the court got a lot slower.”

There came a point in the third set when the momentum shifted and favored the Swede. Suddenly during the second set, Ymer had an answer for everything that Taylor was throwing at him. As the match progressed, the American was feeling pressurized.

Fritz further revealed,

“The shots I was hitting earlier which were hurting him afterwards stopped hurting him. After a while, he wasn’t missing a ball and was ripping backhand down the lines. I couldn’t beat him from the ground. Genuinely, he was playing well. He got to a point where he was like I’m going to lose being two sets down and he went for it.”

The 6ft 5 inches player did regret certain moments of the match. However, he did not want to take any credit of his opponent who adapted towards the situation of the game and made the necessary changes. He had nothing to lose being two sets down and eventually, everything was working for World’s 59th ranked player.

Taylor concluded and stated,

“I could’ve played better, serve well and return better. He was on fire, played incredibly well. The conditions of the court were definitely slower and made it tougher for me. But it is what it is and I needed to play better.”

The Swede Was Too Focused Once in Control

Reflecting on the match, the World No. 9 was up against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in the second round. He was playing an impressive match during the initial part of it, winning the first couple of sets 6-3, 6-2. Soon after, the force shifted towards the Swede who won the match 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The American must’ve been disappointed for his performances this year at the Wimbledon Championships. During the 2022 season, he came as far as the quarterfinal before going down to Rafael Nadal in an epic five set encounter.

Nonetheless, there is still a lot of tennis to be played this year. He will surely hope to end the season on a high note.