Alexander Zverev Takes Epic Dig at Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas & Netflix Amidst Fans Accusing American Media Giant of Bias

Mar 27, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany (R) shakes hands with against Nick Kyrgios of Australia (L) after their match on day eight of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev featured prominently in the fourth episode of the second season of the Netflix series ‘Break Point’. The first season of the series featured Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios and the episodes were shot around them. However, Zverev did not seem too pleased with that and would have loved to see himself in the first season rather.

Advertisement

While introducing himself, the German star told the Netflix team that they should have picked him instead of the other players for the first season. The German further added that the first season featured ‘wrong personalities’, attempting a sly dig at Kyrgios, Tsitsipas and Fritz.

“I think you guys took wrong personalities to film the first season. You should have been filming me. That is drama, that is there.”

Advertisement

Although the German did not name call the players from the first season, it was evident that Zverev was targeting his competitors and believes that he is a better character than them who has a more interesting personality. The year 2023 has been dramatic for Zverev with a comeback from a big injury and other off-court issues.

Although Zverev is shown in a positive light throughout the episode, fans have been disappointed by his inclusion. The tennis community feels that Netflix are trying to whitewash his image, since it has been tarnished with an ongoing trial. Zverev has a whole episode of 46 minutes dedicated to him, but his ongoing case against alleged domestic violence is not spoken about at all.

Alexander Zverev has been fighting a court case against his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. Sharypova has accused the German of physically and mentally assaulting him during their time together. However, Zverev has denied the claim and is refusing to pay a hefty penalty slapped on him by the lady’s lawyers. While the German is still under investigation, Netflix’s decision to include him in the series has infuriated fans.

Alexander Zverev being included in the ATP Player’s Council causes more unrest

Alexander Zverev has been appointed in the ATP Player’s Council for 2024 too. The Players Council members are decided on votes mainly from fellow players, which perhaps explains the German’s popularity on the ATP Tour. This has resulted in a social media outburst among fans who have slammed the ATP. The fans believe that it is now clear that the ATP and the players do not care about the allegations against Zverev.

Amidst all these controversies, Zverev is set to participate at the Australian Open 2024. The German is the 6th seed in the tournament and an outside favorite to win. The former Olympics gold medalist is yet to win a Grand Slam title despite coming very close in the last few years on multiple occasions. Now, with the baggage of controversy around him, it will be interesting to see how it affects Zverev at the Australian Open.