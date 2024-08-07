“Here just for friends”: Holger Rune Spotted on Dating App For the Canadian Open 2024

Despite his last-minute decision to skip the Paris Olympics, Holger Rune has constantly been in the headlines. Initially, he made it to the news for his split with coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Now, ahead of the Canadian Open 2024, the Danish star has gone viral once again.

Rune hasn’t participated in an ATP event since the German Open 2024 in mid-July. Hence, the 21-year-old made his way to Montreal earlier than other Canadian Open 2024 participants. With time on his hands, Rune decided to make some new friends.

A few hours before his first-round clash against Milos Raonic, a clip floated showing Rune’s Raya’s — a private dating application — profile on social media. As seen in the viral clip, Rune’s profile bio read:

“Visiting Montreal from Monte Carlo

Here just for friends”

Apart from adding a series of photos, Rune also wrote that he was a professional tennis player and traveled around the world.

Social media users erupted with reactions as soon as the profile was leaked on X. While there were a few tennis enthusiasts who condemned the profile for leaking the same, others teased the youngster for his presence on the dating app.

Rune wouldn’t have expected him to be in the limelight for such reasons. It’ll be interesting to see how his name constantly making the headlines affect his performance during the US Open series.

Rune splits with coach Mouratoglou

Last week, Rune announced that he would split with coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Explaining that the decision was amicable, Rune took to his Instagram:

“I have had some good talks with Patrick, and we mutually decided to part ways. He will always be a great friend, but for now, the best setup for me is to continue with Kenneth who will be present at all practices and tournaments. Nothing change in my relation to Mouratoglou Academy who always have been very helpful to me. I am looking forward to being healthy and back on track again”

Rune is set to play his first tournament following this split. With Alexander Zverev being his potential third-round encounter, it’ll be difficult for the Gentofte native to make a deep run of the ATP Masters 1000 without an experienced coach.