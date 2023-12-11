“He’s Doing Sprints Next to You” – Novak Djokovic Admits Rafael Nadal Intimidated Him in Early Days of Their Rivalry

Jun 8, 2014; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the trophy ceremony after recording match point in his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 15 at the 2014 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In an extensive interview with 60 Minutes, Novak Djokovic revealed Rafael Nadal’s pre-match routine intimidated him when he was a rookie on the ATP Tour. He said the Spaniard’s actions unnerved him before a clash many years ago. The Serb, however, added that it also pushed him to show his preparedness for the match.

Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other 59 times, the most matches between any two players. Their rivalry began in 2006 when they first clashed in the quarterfinals of the French Open. For three consecutive years, 2006 to 2008, Djokovic’s Roland Garros campaign was ended by Nadal. The former was a late bloomer, winning only one Grand Slam until 2011. Nadal and Federer had won a combined 25 by then and held big head-to-head leads over Djokovic.

Speaking on 60 Minutes (via Bastien Fachan), Djokovic recollected being daunted by Nadal’s pre-match behaviour at the French Open but did not specify which year. He said the locker room was not big enough for them both to stay out of each other’s way. Hence, Nadal did his warm-up right next to Djokovic, so close that the Serb could hear music from his headphones.

“I’m playing Nadal in Roland-Garros, and I have his locker next to my locker, right? So, we are so close. And we’re trying to give each other space. But then the locker room is also not that big. And the way you jump around like Nadal does before we go out on the court. In the locker room, he’s doing sprints next to you. I can even hear the music he’s listening to in his headphones [he mimics it]. So, you know, it’s pissing me off.”

Djokovic said since he was young, he failed to realise this is a part of being a tennis player and felt intimidated. However, he claimed it pushed him to do his routine and show that he was ready to take Nadal on.

“Early in my career, I didn’t realize how all that’s part of the scenario, right? So, I was getting intimidated by that. But it’s also motivating me to do stuff myself and to show that I’m ready, you know? I’m ready for a battle, for a war.”

How Novak Djokovic flipped the script to lead Rafael Nadal head-to-head

Facing Rafael Nadal on clay is a daunting prospect for any player. Hence, it is no surprise a 20-something Novak Djokovic felt intimidated by his vociferous warm-up ahead of their French Open clash. It was only in 2011 that Djokovic came into his own with a three-Grand Slam season. Until that year, Nadal led the head-to-head 16-7.

When Djokovic won his second Majors at the 2011 Australian Open, Nadal already had nine, having completed his Career Slam. Federer was in a league of his own with 16. With a dominant season in 2011, Djokovic established himself as an elite name. There was no looking back after that. Including the three in 2011, he won 23 Grand Slams since then, while Nadal picked 13 and Federer only four.

Along with the Majors tally, Djokovic also flipped the head-to-head as he reigned supreme. From trailing 16-7, he now leads 30-29 against Nadal. However, the Spaniard holds his own on clay. Nadal leads 20-8 in clay court clashes between the two legends. Djokovic returns the favour with a near identical record on hard courts, leading Nadal 20-7. They have split four grass court meetings equally, securing two each. Nadal’s clay dominance over Djokovic consists of an 8-2 lead in the French Open and overall 11-7 in Grand Slams.

Djokovic has come a long way from being intimidated by Nadal’s pre-match routines. In addition to having the most singles Grand Slam titles, he holds a host of other records and has cemented his legacy in tennis.