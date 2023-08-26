“Only Thing That Comes to Mind”: Novak Djokovic on Why Roger Federer Was the Last to Defend US Open Title

Aug 23, 2009; Mason, OH, USA; Roger Federer (SUI) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the end of the final match of the Western and Southern Financial Group Masters at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Federer won 6-1, 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports .

Addressing a press conference ahead of the US Open, Novak Djokovic was asked why no male player has defended the US Open title after Roger Federer. No man has won the title in consecutive years since Federer won five on the trot from 2004-2008. Djokovic theorized that this could be because the US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year and the grueling season before it takes a toll.

The hard court is Djokovic’s favorite surface. Despite this, he has won the US Open only thrice as opposed to 10 Australian Open titles. Before missing out last year due to his vaccination status, the Serb faced two fourth-round exits in three years. The US Open has seen five different champions in its last five editions.

Novak Djokovic believes timing of the US Open is to blame

Federer won his first US Open title in 2004. He would go on to win every edition till 2008, setting multiple records. However, no other male player since then has successfully defended the title after winning it the previous year. In the 14 years since the Swiss legend’s last triumph, only Djokovic (3) and Rafael Nadal (4) have been repeat champions. Other than the legendary duo, seven different male players have lifted the championship at Flushing Meadows in that period.

The 2023 US Open will be the 15th edition since then. Djokovic believes that the American Grand Slam signifies the end of the tennis season. The World No.2 added that players come into the event off the back of eight months of intense tennis, which is why this event throws up more surprise wins and losses.

“It could be the fact that it’s in the end of the season in a way. End of the Grand Slam season. It’s the last Grand Slam of the year. It’s been eight tough months of tennis for all the players. Maybe that’s the reason why you would probably see more surprises in this Grand Slam than maybe some other slams. That’s the only thing that really comes to my mind. Yeah, nothing else.”

Djokovic was also asked about his track record at the event. He was honest in his review of his record at the US Open so far, which is quite ordinary by his lofty standards.

Djokovic touches upon his US Open history

Novak Djokovic was reminded that he too, has failed to defend the US Open in his career. The difference between his numbers on the two hardcourt slams is stark. The 23-time Grand Slam winner last won the title in New York in 2018, only his third. He then faced two fourth round exits and a runner-up finish.

Asked about his record in the tournament, the Serb stated that he had lost more finals at the US Open than he had won. His record in US Open finals is 3-6, a poor tally which he addressed as well. He, however, found solace in the consistency of his campaigns at the Grand Slam. He said that in every single edition in the last 15 years, he has reached the quarter-finals or beyond.

“Well, I actually lost more finals here than I won in my career. My score in the finals of US Open is the worst of all slams I think. There’s some very close finals that I lost; some that I won. “But generally I think the consistency of results here has been pretty good. I mean, I’ve played most of my US Open editions at least quarterfinals or better throughout the last 15 years.”

Djokovic missed out on this tournament last year and will look to make a triumphant return. His biggest rival right now, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, is the defending champion. They could potentially meet in what could be a thrilling final. Djokovic will look to one-up the youngster and add to his tally of US Open Championships.