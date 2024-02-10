Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Open 13 Marseille Semifinals

The 2024 Open 13, aka the Marseille Open, will witness a blockbuster Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov semi-final clash. The erstwhile doubles partners will fight it out for a spot in the final.

Khachanov, seeded third, got past Roberto Bautista Agut and Zhizhen Zhang to reach the final four. Second seed Dimitrov, meanwhile, beat Sebastian Korda and Arthur Rinderknech. Neither of them has dropped a set.

Barring a hiccup in the 2024 Australian Open, Grigor Dimitrov has struck a rich vein of form over the past few months. His run in Marseille suggests he has put the disappointment in Melbourne behind him. Khachanov has also had some good results but most of his wins have come against lower-ranked players.

The World No.18 Russian seldom ekes out a win against higher-ranked or even players around his rank. He has never defeated World No.13 Dimitrov, who will be a tough nut to crack. Regardless, he has built some momentum and could bother the Bulgarian a bit. The SportsRush picks Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.

The winner of the Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov tie will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Ugo Humbert for the 2024 Open 13 title.

What is the Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head record?

The duo, who once played doubles in 2019, have faced off thrice. Dimitrov leads the head-to-head in a 3-0 clean sweep. Their most recent clash was the second round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Dimitrov defeated Khachanov in straight sets. He also won their first two matches, in the 2020 Vienna Open and the 2021 Paris Masters.

What are the Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov semi-final odds?

Dimitrov is an overwhelming favorite with odds of 1.48 to Khachanov’s 2.60, as per BetMGM.

Where and when to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov live?

The second semi-final of the day is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, no earlier than 6 p.m. local time (12 pm ET). Tennis Channel will live stream the match in the USA.

How will the Marseille weather be on matchday?

Conditions in the French city are predicted to be windy and chilly, with temperatures around 11°C around the time of the match. With high humidity, some rain is on the cards but the indoor tournament will not be hampered.