Rafael Nadal Rubbishes Allegations of Jealousy Towards Novak Djokovic With Mellow Take On Grand Slams Race

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) waves to the crowd after losing to Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (USA) in a men’s doubles quarterfinal tennis match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have often divided fans. Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, both have shown mutual respect publicly. However, a few incidents from the past have highlighted potential lingering tensions between them, with some fans even labeling Nadal as jealous of Djokovic’s success. It’s something Nadal has put to bed with his latest interview.

In 2013, Srdjan Djokovic stated that Nadal was his son’s “best friend,” but added that their relationship soured when Novak started winning more frequently. Recently, Rafa’s uncle Toni Nadal took a jibe at the 24-time Grand Slam champion, suggesting that his nephew would have been the best in history if not for his injuries. This has fueled speculation among some fans about the tension between both camps.

However, Nadal addressed all those concerns in his latest conversation with the Spanish publication AS. When asked if he could have won more Grand Slam titles had he not missed some tournaments, the 14-time Roland Garros champion responded that he doesn’t dwell on the ifs and buts.

The conversation then shifted to Djokovic, as Rafa silenced all speculation about potential jealousy. He asserted that having 25 Grand Slams — one more than Djokovic’s tally — wouldn’t have made him any happier. He is more than satisfied with his career and despite giving his all to top the charts, he’s at peace with how it turned out.

“I don’t think I would be more satisfied or happy if I was 25, one more than (Djokovic’s) 24. I say this from the heart. Of course I would like to be 25, without a doubt, because this is what sport is about, trying to be the best. However, when it’s over, you value what everything has been together, not if it has been a little more,” Nadal admitted.

Even though Djokovic clinched the top spot in the race for the most Grand Slams among the ‘Big Three,’ Nadal still managed to surpass his fiercest rival, Roger Federer. However, this achievement hasn’t brought him any extra satisfaction.

Nadal’s recent conversation with Federer

Rafa revealed that he recently discussed this matter with the Swiss Maestro. Although he has exceeded Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slams, Nadal feels it hasn’t brought him any extra gratification.

“I said it the other day talking to Federer. Yes, it’s true that when you’re in the middle of a race and competing, you want to win. But you get to the end of your career and, honestly, I’m not even the least bit more satisfied than Federer to have 22 (Grand Slam titles) and he has 20,” said Rafa.

Winning 22 Grand Slam titles in tennis is no easy feat. Though Novak has elevated the achievement by adding two more to his tally, it doesn’t diminish the greatness of Rafa or even Roger.

The ‘Big Three’ redefined tennis and dominated the sport for almost two decades. There aren’t enough words to describe the sheer number of titles they have won. Rather than drawing comparisons, it is essential to acknowledge their remarkable accomplishments for what they truly are.