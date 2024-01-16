Joey Graziadei Set to Increase $250,000 Net Worth, Hawaii Resident Will Become First-Ever Tennis Contestant on The Bachelor

The sport of tennis will crossover with the world of reality TV when former pro Joey Graziadei headlines Season 28 of The Bachelor. He is the lead participant in the American dating show’s latest edition.

The Bachelor is one of the most popular reality TV shows in the USA, running since 2005. A single male contestant, aka a bachelor, has to pick a romantic partner from a pool of suitors over the course of a season. After gradually eliminating all options, the show ends with the contestant proposing marriage to his final choice.

For season 28, which will air from January 22, 2024, onwards, Graziadei is the bachelor with 32 women vying to be his pick. It will air on ABC and can also be streamed on Hulu and Prime Video.

Graziadei played NCAA tennis for West Chester University and is deeply passionate about the sport. He also worked with multiple organisations as a tennis coach, starting in 2008 when he was only 13. The Pennsylvania native continued mentoring others in the sport after graduating, shifting to Hawaii in 2017. He worked for three years as a professional tennis trainer for Princeville Makai Golf Club and Kukuiula Development Co. LLC (via his LinkedIn).

Graziadei then headed back to the mainland for a corporate job, but could not keep away from tennis for a long time. He was a tennis teacher at the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee, until moving back to Hawaii in July 2022. He currently works as the lifestyle ambassador for his previous employer, Kukuiula Development. His present job role also keeps him in touch with tennis, as he has to manage and engage visitors to the luxury resorts in various sports and activities.

Joey Graziadei will reportedly walk away with bumper paycheck after Season 28 of The Bachelor

Born in Royesford, Pennsylvania, Joey Graziadei now resides in Hawaii. He graduated from West Chester University in 2017 with a degree in communication and media studies. As mentioned above, he has been working as a tennis trainer since he was 13. He also played for his university team and was a professional coach for most of his working career.

Graziadei shot to fame after finishing runner-up on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, the female-centric spin-off of The Bachelor. With his earnings from the show, his net worth is approximately $250,000 (via Life & Style). This number will receive a big boost as he stars in the Season 28 of The Bachelor. While official figures are not revealed, he will reportedly earn $100,000 from his stint on the ABC show.

The complete list of names and photos of the 32 potential suitors, including a pair of twins and the daughter of a retired NFL star, for Graziadei, can be seen here. The 10th and final episode will air on March 25, 2024, when The Bachelor will choose a woman to get engaged to after gradually eliminating 31 others.