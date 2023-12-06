How Did Roger Federer Master the Serve Better than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic? Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Reveals Swiss Legend’s 5 Secrets

Roger Federer is one of the game’s greatest servers. The Swiss maestro has built his game on the back of a strong service game. Federer remarkably continues to has the least double faults amongst any Grand Slam winner which shows his consistency with his serving. Also, the 20-time Grand Slam winner ranks second in all-time second service points won. Furthermore, Federer has the ninth best service rating in tennis history.

Advertisement

Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently dove into the technical aspect of Federer’s service. Mouratoglou dissected each part of Federer’s service routine and explained how the Swiss superstar used his serve to dominate matches.

Firstly, Mouratoglou started by saying the Federer is left-eye dominated and that helps him with his stance. According to the Frenchman, the first secret of Roger Federer’s incredible serve is his stance. The Swiss loads on his legs before the serve and uses the momentum while serving. Federer’s good shoulder action is the second key factor according to Mouratoglou. The Swiss star has a smooth service action with his shoulder going through the racquet, which helps in generating power.

Advertisement

The third key factor behind Federer’s serve is his wrist position. Federer keeps his wrist relaxed and that enables him to pick a side during his service. Also, Federer throws his body towards the ball during his service. This generates power and accuracy, while creating momentum, and that according to Mouratoglou is the fourth key to his service game.

The fifth and final secret to Federer’s service game is his body rotation. The Swiss lets both his arms pass during his service action resulting is good body rotation. This results in better hand-eye coordination and more momentum during his serve.

Patrick Mouratoglou prefers Novak Djokovic over Roger Federer

Patrick Mouratoglou has admitted that according to him Novak Djokovic is the GOAT. The Frenchman has often hailed the Serbian in the highest regard, even above Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Mouratoglou believes that Djokovic’s hunger and physical fitness at the age of 36 is better than both his rivals.

Comparing both Federer and Djokovic, Mouratoglou admitted that Djokovic is a better player than what Federer was at 36. Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles in 2023 and Federer could not do that at the finals stages of his career.

Advertisement

“Often hear that what Roger did between 2017 and 2019 is as good as what Novak is doing now, and that Roger was a better player in 2017, 2018, than before. But at 36, 37, Roger was not able to win three out of four Grand Slams and be consistent all year long and be really, one step above all the players. The difference is Novak, he’s physically as good today as he was when he was 26. That’s a huge difference.”