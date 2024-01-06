Taylor Fritz’s Influencer Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Takes Epic Dig at ATP For American Star’s Packed Schedule

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle are one of the most talked-about couples in tennis. Fritz’s life off the court has always been under the spotlight. And the spotlight has arguably increased after Riddle posted a unique video on TikTok about how much she has been on the road constantly because of Fritz.

Advertisement

Recently, Morgan Riddle posted a video showing the point of view (POV) of a tennis player’s girlfriend. Riddle travels with Fritz all over the world, as the American World No.10 competes in various tournaments. In 2023, Fritz and Riddle travelled all over the world from North America to Australia. The couple travelled across five different continents throughout the year.

This video has come across to people on social media as a shock due to the arduous amount of traveling a tennis professional has to do throughout a calendar year. This post from Riddle was an eye-opener regarding the crazy travelling schedule Taylor Fritz has, and how it impacts his immediate people around him.

Advertisement

Players need to travel thousands of miles around the world across a span of weeks and thus, the video looked as if Morgan Riddle was taking a dig at the ATP. Interestingly, Taylor Fritz is one of those players who has criticised tennis administrators over the issue. He recently also suggested that he is not as enthusiastic representing the United States in the Olympics 2024 because he stands to lose more points due to other tournaments in the North American swing around that time.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been together since 2020. The couple met on an online dating app during the Covid pandemic. Since then, Riddle often posts pictures and videos of the duo on her TikTok account. The American model likes to show behind the scenes of the tennis player’s life and post it for fans.

Morgan Riddle channels her inner Ted Lass0 to motivate Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has been preparing for the Australian Open by participating at the United Cup. The American star has been representing the USA in the nation-based tournament. As Fritz was preparing for his match against Alex de Minaur, his girlfriend, Riddle posted a story on Instagram. Not only did this post generate a lot of engagement but also lot of laughs from her followers.

In the Instagram story, Riddle shared a selfie with the world ‘Believe’ taped in the mirror. This inspirational prop was a tactic used by Ted Lasso in the comedy drama series. Fritz was seen warming up in the background preparing for the match against de Minaur. However, the American star lost to the Aussie in straight sets.

Although Fritz lost to de Minaur, he did manage to beat Cam Norrie of Great Britain. With the American set to feature in the Australian Open, fans will be excited to see how he performs at the Grand Slam.