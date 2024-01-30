Where Will Australian Open Champion Jannik Sinner Play Next as He Looks to Crack World Top 3?

After defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final three sets of the Australian Open Final, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the championship. Although the World No. 4 didn’t see any change in his rankings after the win, he is still basking in its glory. However, even as a break is well earned, Sinner will very soon return to court as he will look to enter the Top 3 in the ATP men’s singles world rankings.

As per the schedule that is out, Sinner will next play at the ABN Amro Open aka the Rotterdam Open in February 2024. It is an ATP 500 event that will take place from 12-18 February 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. After pocketing $3.1 million from his maiden Majors win, Sinner will likely skip the ATP 250 events Dallas Open, Open 13 Provence in France, and Cordoba Open in Argentina.

The ABN Amro Open will see most, if not all, big names in tennis return to the circuit after the long and arduous Australian Open. His Australian Open finalist competitor Daniil Medvedev will return, looking to defend his 2023 title. Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Hubert Hurkacz are all big names who will return for the Rotterdam Open. The winner could take home more than the figure of $414,931 USD that Medvedev won last year from the competition, and hence most tennis stars will look to make it here.

Sinner’s first Rotterdam Open presence was in 2020 when he was a wildcard entrant. As a 19-year-old, he defeated then-World No. 10 David Goffin. He next played at this tournament last year in 2023, where he reached the finals. In a stroke of fate, it was Medevdev who beat him at last year’s ABN Amro Open Final, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

How will Jannik Sinner’s rankings look post Rotterdam Open?

If fate has it, Sinner might face Medvedev again in this year’s ABN Amro Open finals. And maybe, just in the kind of form he is, Sinner might score another win over his Russian opponent. And with that Sinner must be looking to break into ATP Top 3, getting closer than ever to the World No.1 ranking.

Sinner remains 4th in the rankings despite winning the Australian Open 2024. This is because he was significantly behind the top 3 ranked players, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. However, he did gain 2000 points from his AO win and stands at 8310 points now. He is suddenly significantly closer to Medvedev, Alcaraz, and Djokovic as well. Sinner is only 1545 ATP points behind No. 1 player Djokovic now.

If Sinner wins at the Rotterdam Open, he will gain another 500 points. This will put him above Medvedev, who is at 8765. Medvedev himself had a chance to rise above Alcaraz and reach the No.2 ranking, had he won the Australian Open.

But, unfortunately, that didn’t happen for the Russian player. Now, if Alcaraz fails to make an impact one more time at the Rotterdam Open or any of the future tours, it will be Sinner who will become World No.2 very soon. He will still need more than a few victories to displace Novak Djokovic and become the World No.1 men’s tennis player.