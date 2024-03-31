Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff’s Coach Brad Gilbert Finds Another Incredible Way To Add To $12 Million Wealth

Andre Agassi’s former coach and the current one of Coco Gauff, Brad Gilbert made headlines earlier this month i.e. March, after he showed his support for the Saudi Arabia takeover of tennis. His support stemmed from the fact that tennis players don’t often earn enough, and this takeover could help them. With that in mind, it is worth exploring how much wealth Brad Gilbert has accumulated from tennis. Also, how did he manage to do that?

Brad Gilbert has an estimated net worth of $12 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, which is more than what many tennis players have. He was a former tennis player who won 20 titles in his ATP career, including the Cincinnati Masters in 1989. From his tennis career as a player, Gilbert earned $5,507,973 in prize money.

After the end of his playing career, Brad Gilbert also tried his hands in commentary and analysis for ESPN. Although not exactly known, that gig must’ve paid a handsome amount. He has since been a professional coach for more than 3 decades now. While Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff are his bookends of coaching career, he has also coached other famous players like Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, and Kei Nishikori.

Six out of eight Grand Slams of Agassi and an Olympic Gold medal came under Gilbert’s tutelage. Ever since the existing ATP rankings came into effect in 1973, Gilbert remains the only coach to take two of his pupils (Agassi and Roddick) to the World No. 1 ranking by year-end. Gilbert also wrote a book called ‘Winning Ugly’, which sold over a million copies, therefore adding a massive fortune to his wealth.

The paperback edition of the book costs almost $12. That has further led to countless invites to seminars, speaking engagements, consultations, podcasts, etc. All of these just add to the cash flow. But apart from coaching now and thriving from his bestseller book, there is another big way in which he makes his bucks.

The fees to book Brad Gilbert for a live event are usually around $20,000 – $30,000 as per All American Speakers. In case it’s a virtual event, his fees are slightly lower at $10,000 – $20,000. Gilbert was born in Oakland but lives in Malibu, California, a significantly pricier place in the States.

The 62-year-old coach lives with his wife Kim, and his 3 children, Zach, Julian, and Joe. Although the price of his current residence is unknown, Gilbert sold his San Rafael, California mansion for $4.5 million, which is slightly lower than the asking price of $5.2 million.

If all his earnings weren’t enough, Brad Gilbert also has a tennis shop in Greenbrae, California. It is called the Brad Gilbert Tennis Nation, and this little successful business venture wouldn’t go amiss in his ways to earn money.