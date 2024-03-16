Coco Gauff’s Coach Brad Gilbert Gives $4 Million LIV Golf Example to Back Saudi Arabia Takeover of Tennis

At the Indian Wells 2024, Coco Gauff lost to Maria Sakkari 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 2-6 in the semi-final. Her coach Brad Gilbert, however, made some time after the match to speak to CNBC Television. He spoke, among other things, about the Saudi Arabia takeover of the tennis world. Contrary to popular opinion, especially in the States, Gilbert backed the initiative with an example from another sport.

Gilbert believes that a Saudi Arabia takeover will be good for tennis; just like it has been for Golf. The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, finances men’s professional golf tour, LIV Golf. It has revolutionized golf for players by raising the prize money manifold. The winner of the Bay Hill Golf Tournament in the United States will get a prize money of $4 million now, as compared to the $1.6 million they used to get 3 years ago.

In comparison, tennis ATP Masters 1000 tournaments like the Indian Wells only give out $1.1-$1.2 million to the winner. Therefore, Gilbert believes that a Saudi Arabia takeover or Saudi-backed, as many are calling it, might be good for the financial condition of players and the economic welfare of the sport.

Brad Gilbert said, “The surprise announcement that Andrea Gaudenzi, the CEO of ATP, has reached an agreement with Saudi-backing for a new potential tour for ’26. Also, the Grand Slams… are also working on a new tour… And obviously, with the Saudis, with the LIV Tour what they have done, with the Formula 1, there is definitely something going. But tennis has been totally lacking, for where Golf is going. Prize money, we’re in a 14-day tournament here Joe, at Indian Wells; this is the biggest non-Grand Slam tournament there is, there will be over 6000 fans here for the two weeks. The winner gets $1 million. Last year the Bay Hill Golf Tournament; 3 years ago the prize money winner got $1.6 million. Now because of LIV, the winner got $4 million. So, it has absolutely driven up the prize of PGA and you’re missing half the players.”

Gilbert’s support for the Saudi backing is completely for the players. He isn’t concerned if it becomes a Saudi tournament or just another league in the circuit, but hopes that players stand to win more money from it; something they deserve.

Novak Djokovic also touched upon the fact, that this whole scenario began a few years ago, when he formed a union called PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association). He was trying to bring together a new tour, which, unfortunately, didn’t happen. But now there is a great chance of a new tour, funded and supported by Saudi Arabia.

What is the offer from Saudi Arabia that can take over the tennis world?

To put their plans of taking over the tennis world into action, Saudi Arabia has put $2 billion on the table. That, in the words of Vito Corleone from The Godfather, is an offer one simply can’t refuse. Simon Briggs, a senior writer for The Telegraph, also tweeted about the offer that involved merging ATP and WTA Tours. It is also a ‘take it or leave it’ offer from Saudi Arabia.

Former tennis stars and experts Tim Henman and Laura Robson also spoke about the deal on Sky Sports. Henman sounded somewhat in support of it, saying he believes the T7 in tennis (4 Grand Slams, 2 Tours, and ITF) needs to become T1, which the Saudis are offering. He also mentions that he doesn’t necessarily believe it is a Saudi Arabia takeover, but instead a combined event for both men and women.

Laura Robson, while understanding the deal, also raises other important questions like, ‘Where would the tournament fit in the calendar?’ She asks if there will be enough time for players to rest in between all the existing tours, let alone start a new one.

As this Saudi Arabia takeover could come true, big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic could all end up supporting it.