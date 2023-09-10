Brad Gilbert is the King of US Open: Coco Gauff Joins Agassi & Roddick in Winning Major Months After Hiring Coach

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Brad Gilbert (L), coach for Coco Gauff of the United States (not pictured), reacts after a point against Laura Siegemund of Germany (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff announced her partnership with star coach Brad Gilbert in July 2023 and the American is already enjoying the success. Gauff won her first Grand Slam title after her triumph against Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final and attached her name in the history books. Brad Gilbert has a history of creating Grand Slam winning players having already helped Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick to win major titles and is therefore getting some deserved credit after enjoying his recent success with Gauff.

Coco Gauff was going through a rough period in her career and an early exit at the Wimbledon championship prompted the American to approach Gilbert. Although they had their issues at the start, Gilbert was quick to make his mark and change Gauff’s fortune almost immediately.

Brad Gilbert crowns third player at US Open

Gilbert partnered with Andre Agassi in March 1994 and the duo enjoyed immense success together. In their eight years of working together, Agassi rose to the top of the ATP rankings, winning multiple Grand Slam titles (four at the Australian Open, one at the French Open, and two at the US Open) and also won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. The duo went their separate ways in 2002 after enjoying eight successful years.

Andy Roddick teamed up with Brad Gilbert in June 2003 and had instant success as well. The American won the US Open in 2003 under the watchful eyes of Gilbert. However, the partnership didn’t last long as Roddick decided to hire a new coach after just 18 months. The Roddick-Gilbert duo won nine titles together in that time.

Coco Gauff improving under Gilbert

Coco Gauff has enjoyed instant success after teaming up with Brad Gilbert. The teenager was going through a rough patch after her Wimbledon defeat and needed a change of coaching. The introduction of Gilbert has worked wonders for Gauff as she has won a couple of big titles recently.

Gauff got her first Masters title at the Cincinnati Masters and defeated the then world number 1, Iga Swiatek, in process. This was Gauff’s first win against Swiatek and her win at the Masters set her up for the success at US Open. The American was enjoying a rich vein of form, however, she went in to the US Open as an underdog.

Gauff got through a set of tough fixtures and showed the world the massive improvements she has made to her game. The American credited her positive performances to her coach, Gilbert and promised to keep improving in the coming tournaments.