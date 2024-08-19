How Frances Tiafoe Has History and Fitness on His Side to Defeat Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati Open 2024 Final

The highly anticipated Cincinnati Open final between Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe has tennis fans buzzing—not just because of their skills, but also due to a lingering beef between the two. Back in 2021, after losing to Tiafoe at the Vienna Open, Sinner publicly slammed Tiafoe for his behavior during the match, accusing him of crossing the line with his antics.

After the match, Sinner was quoted as saying:

“In my opinion, today Tiafoe went too far, has done too much. It is one thing when the player tries to put on a bit of a show, but it is quite another when you start to disrespect.”

While most players on the ATP Tour see Tiafoe as someone who is fun-loving and easygoing, Sinner clearly didn’t agree back then. Tiafoe did respond to Sinner’s criticism, defending himself by saying that he just plays with passion and energy.

The American’s strategy of playing mind games actually helped him win the match in 2021 and he could look to replicate the same this time too. Although there’s been no major drama between them in the last few years, it’s hard to ignore the history as they both step onto the court again.

Sinner vs Tiafoe final is what Cincinnati Open needed for an ending

Fast forward to 2024, and both players have grown a lot since that 2021 dust-up. Sinner is now seen as one of the most methodical and focused players on tour, while Tiafoe has solidified his status as a fan favorite in the U.S. Despite a polarizing fanbase, Tiafoe’s charismatic and flamboyant playing style always draws a crowd.

The World No.1 vs The Fan Favourite Who’s winning the #CincyTennis Final? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DP9h2GVUKp — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 19, 2024



When asked about how he feels about Sinner being the favorite to win the tournament, Tiafoe commented in a pre-match press conference:

“Absolutely, for sure he is, right? He’s lost like [five] matches all year? He’s the favorite in every match he plays, no question about it. You’ve got to tip your hat to a guy like him.”

This goes to show that the bad blood between them has ended. Both players have regained respect for each other and are pulling up their socks for the upcoming final.

With heavyweights Carlos Alcaraz taking an early exit and Novak Djokovic sitting this tournament out, the Cincinnati final between these two might be exactly what the tournament needed to keep the energy high and boost the box office and broadcast viewership.

Another way in which Tiafoe can beat Sinner on Monday is by taking advantage of his hip injury by making him run ragged on the court and play aggressive, baseline shots for which the Italian would have to reach out and play defensively.

At Wimbledon 2024, Tiafoe nearly pulled off a spectacular win over Carlos Alcaraz in the third round. So the American is a giant killer on his day and can play to their weaknesses well by sizing them up.

Tiafoe, the home favorite, will undoubtedly get massive support from the crowd. But Sinner, known for being a calm and ‘nice guy’ on tour, will quietly aim to spoil the party. The stage is set for an electric final.

The match will take place on Center Court at the Cincinnati Open, with live coverage starting at 6:00 PM EST. Fans in the U.S. can stream the final live on Tennis Channel or watch it through various cable providers. Buckle up for a thrilling ride!