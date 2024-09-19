How Grigor Dimitrov Superseded His Star Predecessors by Calling Out ‘Double Standards’ of ITIA in Jannik Sinner Doping Investigation

Grigor Dimitrov recently opened up on the discrepancies in the Jannik Sinner doping case and how the ATP failed to handle it properly. The Bulgarian player fearlessly expressed his disappointment in the way the matter was addressed.

Dimitrov, who is a member of the ATP Player Council, didn’t shy away from holding the International Tennis Integrity Agency accountable for possessing “double standards” while dealing with the world number 1. Being aware of the fact that ITIA and ATP are closely knitted, the Bulgarian’s action shows that he is not scared to express his thoughts.

Dimitrov also found it very “strange” that the committee did not impose any provisional suspension on Sinner. He stressed that it was different from past cases where players were unable to play for months and years after testing positive for doping. As a member of the player council and being on the tour for a long time, he described how the case unfolded was “very strange” for him.

“Double standards, this is essentially what I say. We see this in other sports as well. It’s not a secret. But the way this case unfolded was very strange to me, even as someone who has been on the ATP tour for many years. We know things from the inside, especially how tournaments are run. As a member of the players’ committee, it’s odd when something like this- whether it’s news or a dispute- comes out, and it feels strange for everyone,” Dimitrov told a local media channel.

Current member of the ATP players council, Grigor Dimitrov speaking to local media with a damming response to the Sinner Drug Case; “As I said in New York what stroke me the most is how the protocols of the situation was handled…. they’re are players who experienced completely… pic.twitter.com/CZ3Es3MfSm — Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 17, 2024

This could be seen as a fresh move from a member of the player council as earlier, a lot of players remained silent when such incidents took place. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for example, have been a part of the player council for quite some time but neither of them explicitly opposed any such decisions taken by the association.

The reasons could be different as they would not want to face any action by ATP that could jeopardize their stardom. Another factor could be their sponsor commitments who wouldn’t want the players to get involved in a controversy that could affect the brand. Hence, the fact that Dimitrov is showing courage to stand up for what he believes, without fearing repercussions, is commendable.