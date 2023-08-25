Serena Williams Retires at US Open: From Zendaya to Hugh Jackman, All Celebrities Who Came to Say Goodbye

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) (M-L) poses for a picture with daughter Olympia (L), husband Alexis Ohanian (M-L), and sister Isha Price (R) after a ceremony honoring her career after her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams retired from tennis at the US Open 2022. Williams, widely regarded as the greatest women’s player of all time, announced her retirement at the start of her home Grand Slam, which she has won 6 times. Shortly after her announcement during the build up of the tournament, many celebrities flew in to watch the American superstar play for one last time.

Serena Williams is a 23 time singles Grand Slam champions, along with that she has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams. The American is the most decorated women’s tennis player of all time. It was no surprise that celebrities and fans’ alike wanted to get a glimpse of her in her last ever tournament, be it younger celebrities like Zendaya or older ones like Hugh Jackman; everyone wanted to be a part of Williams’ last event.

All celebrities who said goodbye to Serena Williams

Serena Williams was beaten 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 by Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open 2022, in what was the American star’s final game of her illustrious career. Williams had announced in early August that her playing days were coming to an end as she was looking forward to growing her family and business ventures. Williams made it to the third round of the tournament and the stadium was jam packed for every match with fans’ and celebrities alike.

Many Hollywood superstars flocked to the Flushing Meadows to get a glimpse of the departing superstar. Zendaya was present with her mother to watch Williams, while Hugh Jackman was present with his wife. Gigi and Bella Hadid were also present to witness Williams win her second round match. Former US President Bill Clinton and Golf superstar Tiger Woods were also at the Arthur Ashe stadium to see Williams live for one final time.

After her defeat, social media was filled with good wishes for the American and celebrities and fans were both thankful for Williams’ service to tennis. Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Bernice King were among those who served the tennis legend the Twitter equivalent of an ace.

Serena Williams’ last professional match was an emotional affair for everyone involved. The American had been an inspiration for most of the WTA players growing up and an global icon, and fan favorite for more than two decades.

What has Williams been up to?

After retiring in 2022, Williams has turned into an entrepreneur and concentrates on her venture capital firm Serena Ventures. According to Williams, she is a ‘hands-on’ mother and focuses completely on her daughter Olympia. The American is currently enjoying her time with her family and is very happy away from tennis.

“As a super hands-on mom, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court. These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family, I choose the latter.”