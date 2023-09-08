“I Don’t Know How It Is in Formula 1”: Daniil Medvedev on If He Feels Like Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton at US Open

Daniil Medvedev is all set to take on the top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2023 semi-final. But following the quarter-final win over his best friend and fellow Russian, Andrey Rublev, Medvedev made some comments again on the playing conditions and even talked about Formula 1. The Russian isn’t the first to complain about the heatwave that has been around many parts of the United States since August.

Advertisement

Yet, the outspoken World No.3 claimed that ‘Someone is likely to die!’ if they play in this weather. He was asked in a press conference about Formula 1 drivers managing in helmets driving their cars at rapid face in similar conditions and his response was controversial again, to say the least. Daniil Medvedev could not answer that clearly as he compared tennis and Formula 1 without much knowledge.

Daniil Medvedev likens US Open 2023 to F1’s Malaysian Grand Prix

Daniil Medvedev was asked by a journalist about feeling like Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton during the quarter-final due to the equatorial heat as they often have to sit on hot cars in the cockpit. Medvedev claims to be a Formula 1 fan, but in response, said that driving a race car is extremely tough. But even then, he couldn’t really identify with the struggle of a Formula 1 driver vis-a-vis a tennis player like him since he has no idea.

Advertisement

Medvedev showcased some knowledge he has, hearing from Formula 1 drivers about the Malaysian Grand Prix having the most brutal conditions to face. He also credited Netflix’s Drive to Survive series to drive home the point. The Russian was quoted as saying –

“First of all, I think Formula 1 drivers used to say I think Malaysia Grand Prix is brutal, if I’m not wrong. They say it’s like after the race, and you could see the Netflix series, they go out like us today, like dripping. “I will be honest, I was very happy to win the match, but, like, I almost couldn’t express the happiness. I was, like, just let me go somewhere, sit somewhere, just think about my life in general, stuff like this. “And so, yeah, I do some karting and it’s very tough, but I don’t know how it is in the Formula 1 car in Malaysia. I think every sport is a struggle from time to time, and sometimes it’s easier.”

Daniil Medvedev might get some relief as the temperature is set to drop to 30 degrees Celsius on Friday for the semi-final match. He remains ‘110% confident’ in his words that he can beat Carlos Alcaraz, the World No.2 who is a man on a mission to defend his title in New York City. Interestingly, this is the first semi-final since 2018 in which two former champions will take on each other at the US Open.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev US Open semifinal live

Fans can catch the Alcaraz vs Medvedev US Open semifinal live streaming on Fubo and the ESPN app. The timing of the match is yet to be announced but it is scheduled for Friday, September 8. However, as per Weather.com, there is a strong chance of scattered thunderstorms in New York City, which could delay the game and make the conditions sticky to play in.