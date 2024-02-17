Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds and Live Streaming: Will Rybakina Win Back-to-Back Middle East Titles?

The Qatar Open 2024 has got two deserving finalists, as a Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina match is on the cards. Elena Rybakina is riding high on her success at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. She won the tournament by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 in the final, and has slightly improved her ranking to No.4, which had slipped to No.5 after her Australian Open loss.

On the other hand, the AO 2024 was the last tournament World No. 1 Iga Swiatek played. Although her journey ended in the third round of the ‘Happy Slam’ against Linda Noskova, Swiatek still held the top position. It’s a ‘Clash of the Titans’ now, as Swiatek vs Rybakina will take place at the Qatar Open 2024 final on the outdoor hard courts of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The match is scheduled at 4:30 pm local time (8.30 AM ET on Saturday, 17th February). Although Elena Rybakina leads 3-1 in head-to-head against Iga Swiatek and is coming off an WTA title win, The SportsRush still predicts Iga Swiatek to win the clash in the Qatar Open final.

What are the Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina odds?

As per Pokerstars, Iga Swiatek has odds in her favor at 1.40 quite surprisingly as compared to the 2.88 for Elena Rybakina.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina live?

The Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina live streaming will be on Tennis TV. The US audience can watch it on the Tennis Channel and the UK viewers on the Sky Sports channel.

What is the Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head?

The head-to-head for Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina is 3-1 on the Russian-born Kazakhstani player’s side. Swiatek won their first encounter on 21st September 2021 at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open. Swiatek won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. The next time they met at the Australian Open last year, Rybakina beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-4.

A few months later, they met again at the BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells 2023, when Rybakina won again by 6-2, 6-2. The last time they met was in May 2023 at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The match was evenly poised at 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 2-2 on Rybakina and Swiatek’s sides when Swiatek had to retire hurt. Rybakina got a walkover.

How many titles has Elena Rybakina won?

Elena Rybakina has won 7 WTA titles in her career. It includes her Wimbledon win in 2022 against Ons Jabeur with the score 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

How much money has Iga Swiatek made?

Iga Swiatek has made $25,285,642 in her tennis career from prize money earnings.