Will Fitness Stop Carlos Alcaraz From Becoming Like The ‘Big Three’? Davis Cup Absence Raises Question Mark on Spaniard

Sep 11, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Casper Ruud (NOR) (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serbia beat Spain in the opening round of the Davis Cup in what was a highly anticipated matchup. However, notable absentees loom large, with the injured Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz opting out. The latter’s absence is particularly significant, considering his recent struggles and that effectively reducing Spain’s chances.

Carlos Alcaraz is clearly affected by his US Open defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. The 20-year-old was looking to defend his title in New York but was denied by the Russian in the last four. Alcaraz’s decision to skip the Davis Cup raises questions about his consistency and long-term fitness.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a rough time after Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz, often hailed as one of the brightest young talents in tennis, has faced a rough patch since his Wimbledon triumph. His defeats to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semifinal, Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati final, and Tommy Paul in the Rogers Cup have dented his confidence. These losses, coupled with concerns about his fitness, have raised doubts about his ability to maintain consistency at the highest level.

Injuries have also been a significant concern for Alcaraz, leading to his withdrawal from several top tournaments this year, including the Australian Open 2023 and various Masters events. His French Open semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic added to the challenges he has faced in maintaining his form.

While Carlos Alcaraz possesses undeniable talent, his recent struggles highlight the qualities that have set Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic apart from the rest of the tennis world—consistency and unwavering fitness. These tennis legends have not only showcased remarkable skills but have also managed to maintain their physical and mental fitness over extended periods.

The tennis world have had their reactions to Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to skip the Davis Cup. Fans and pundits alike have expressed disappointment at his absence, with many hoping to see him compete at the highest level.

Djokovic defends Alcaraz skipping Davis Cup

While Carlos Alcaraz’s absence may be a blow to Spain’s Davis Cup hopes, Serbia benefited from the most. Novak Djokovic, the Serbian star, has expressed disappointment at Alcaraz’s decision but has also defended the young talent’s choice. In a press conference via Tennis365, Djokovic was quoted as saying –

“It’s important to understand he’s got a lot of time ahead of him. “He already played for Spain last year, you can’t forget that. “He won the US Open last year and after a few days he was here playing for his heart and his passion for his country. “I have skipped the Davis Cup several times, I know the backlash and reaction from my country was not so great and there’s a lot of negativity when you skip playing for your country. “It’s difficult to always be perfect and always available. We’re part of an individual sport, you represent your country but also yourself and there are a lot of tournaments, and he has played a lot.

As questions continue over Alcaraz’s fitness, fans and pundits are begin to question weather the 20-year-old will be the future of tennis. With injuries and fitness issues already in his young career, the Spaniard is missing a lot of matches. All eyes will be on Alcaraz now to see if he can prove his hype and use his talent to win titles consistently in coming years.