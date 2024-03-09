Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Round of 64 Match: Paul Expected To Overcome Fellow Countryman

American tennis fans present at the Indian Wells 2024 will take a keen interest in watching the Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen Round of 64 tie. While the two American players will definitely entertain the crowd, Paul – the 17th seed – will surely be the one favored to enter the Round of 16 clash. However, with Michelsen having defeated Alex de Minaur at the Los Cabos Open 2024 in February, he is more than capable of staging an upset.

Advertisement

With the weather projected to be to around 16 Degrees Celsius with no chance of rain, tennis enthusiasts can expect an entertaining and uninterrupted bout. The SportsRush’s Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen prediction is in favor of Paul to win the Indian Wells match in two sets.

Advertisement

What is the Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head?

Tommy Paul and Alex Michelsen have faced each other only one time in their careers. They recently battled it out at the Delray Beach Open 2024 earlier in mid-February and produced an entertaining three-set thriller. The #3 seed Paul managed to win the match 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Where to watch Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen live?

The Round of 64 tie between Tommy Paul and Alex Michelsen will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audiences not before 9:00 PM ET on Saturday night. While fans in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports, other users around the world can stream it on Tennis TV online.

What is Alex Michelsen’s ranking?

As per the ATP Rankings, Alex Michelsen is World No. 80. The 19-year-old achieved his career-best ranking of #73 on 29th January 2024, following an unexpected run to the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

How much prize money has Tommy Paul won?

As of March 9, 2024, Tommy Paul has racked up $7,022,327 USD in career earnings.

How many ATP Titles has Tommy Paul won?

Despite being one of the best American players, Tommy Paul has only won 2 ATP titles. Back in 2021, he won his first title, emerging victorious at the Stockholm Open. After a three-year span, the 26-year-old managed to win his second ATP title at the Dallas Open 2024 earlier in mid-February.