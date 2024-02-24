How Much is the James Blake Net Worth 2024? Ex-USA Top 10 and Miami Tournament Director Fired After Paying $56,200 Betting-Related Fine
Atharva Upasani
|Published
James Blake is renowned for having reached a career-high World No.4 ranking in men’s singles in 2006, but will be seeing some drop in his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the James Blake net worth stands at $8 million USD as of 2024.
Advertisement
James Blake net worth and other details
|NET WORTH
|$8 million USD
|DOB
|December 28, 1979
|NATIONALITY
|American
|MARITAL STATUS
|Married to Emily Snider
|OCCUPATION
|Ex-Tennis Player, Miami Masters Tournament Director At Present
|PRIZE MONEY
|$7,981,882 USD
|
SPONSORS
|DUNLOP, CRAMPSAWAY, TRAVISMATHEW
James Blake fined for betting sponsorship
The International Tennis Integrity Agency recently announced that James Blake was fined $56,250 USD, after he violated tennis rules about betting sponsorship. Post hire retirement from tennis in 2013, James Blake worked as the tournament director at the Miami Masters. The former American pro player has been working as the tournament director at the Miami Masters since 2018. However, the former world number 4 has now been fired from his role after the gambling controversy.
However, James Blake has admitted that it was unintentionally and refused to admit he is guilty. Along with the fine, Blake is now on an 18-month probationary period. If Blake violates the regulations again, he will face an extra fine of $131,250 in addition to an 18-month suspension.
Advertisement
With the Miami Masters set to be hosted next month, this James Blake controversy is not a good look on the tournament. However, tennis stars are set to line-up in Miami again next month for one of the most famous ATP tournaments of the year. Daniil Medvedev will start the tournament as the defending champion.
Otherwise, throughout his career, James Blake has managed some big wins. The American has registered wins against Rafael Nadal, Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi in a successful career. Blake’s career included 10 ATP titles but his best run at Grand Slams was making it atleast once to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and US Open respectively. He also guided Team USA to a famous Davis Cup victory in 2007.
Advertisement
Share this article