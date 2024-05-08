Using Rock, Paper, Scissors, Jason Kelce Breaks Down Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid’s Mind Games

Patrick Mahomes’ appearance on “The Impaulsive Podcast” has left the NFL world in a stir, especially as he asserted that the Chiefs will make it to New Orleans in 2025 and achieve a three-peat. He even guaranteed everyone that he and Andy Reid would once again run a variant of their ‘Corn Dog’ play, something they have been doing for the past two Super Bowls. It does sound risky due to its predictability, but Jason Kelce has a different opinion.

During the latest episode of the New Height podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed and dissected the famous play. Travis explained that Corn Dog is such an inventive and tactically challenging play that the opposition defense can’t commit to defending it, even if they knew it was coming.

Jason, on the other hand, gave a rough idea of this psychological tactic akin to a game of rock, paper, and scissors. Imagine, he said, your opponent declares they’ll choose scissors. Naturally, you’d doubt their honesty.

However, knowing they’ve planted this seed of doubt, they confidently play scissors, leaving you frustrated and off-balance. It’s a mind game disguised as a physical one. While the match unfolds on the field, the true battle rages within the psyche.

“He wants you to defend Corn Dog because if you defend Corn Dog, the next one’s going to score,” Jason remarked. “Like if we’re playing rock, paper, scissors and I tell you, hey I’m throwing scissors, what do you think I am throwing? Anything but scissors. And bam, I come down anyway. Double f*cked you; you thought I was f*ing around, I’m dead serious, I’m throwing scissors.”

However, while Patrick Mahomes is confident that they will get the opportunity to do that once again, Travis Kelce is not rushing to deliver such a statement and wants to take one step at a time.

Travis Kelce Throws Caution to Patrick Mahomes’ Windy Statement

The Chiefs’ tight end doesn’t want to jinx anything, and while he was supportive of Mahomes’s statement and his confidence behind that, Travis asserted that they are taking one step at a time. He didn’t want to jump the gun and stated that the team’s priority should be advancing to the Super Bowl before worrying about which play to run.

“Corn Dog’s one of those plays where even if you know it’s coming, if you’re in the coverage that’s it meant for, it’s a tough f*cking play no matter (what),” Travis said. “If you like have a clue or have a tick or think it’s coming because if you get caught in man to man coverage with that thing, the guy playing man to man coverage can just get caught in the wash, is just people just running routes and all types of s*it.”

Corn Dog is a play where the receiver, who is afar, comes inside a few yards near the scrimmage just before the ball is snapped, but then swiftly goes back out to the right when the snap takes place. The Chiefs ran it in 2022 when Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney were the receivers and then this year it was Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-sealing pass.

While both the AFC and NFC teams have strengthened their squads and will be ready to put water on the Chiefs’ plans, Mahomes and his boys are still the team to beat. They have brought reinforcements in Marquise Brown, Louis Rees Zammit, Xavier Worthy, Jared Wiley, and many more.

They have upgraded their pass protection as well by getting three new Offensive Linemen in the draft. With speedsters like Hollywood Brown and Worthy, it won’t be surprising that they run the corn dog yet again and defend their Super Bowl for the second time.