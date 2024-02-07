How Much Money Did Pete Sampras Make in His Career To Remain Among Top 10 Richest Tennis Players of All-Time in 2024?

Pete Sampras is arguably the greatest American men’s player of all time. Sampras won 14 Grand Slams, which was a world record until the ‘Big Three’ broke them after many years. The answer to how much money did Pete Sampras make in his career is $43,280,489, just in prize money earnings. So those Grand Slams played a big role in him amassing so much of prize money, which was also a men’s all-time tennis record when he retired back in 2003.

Besides the ‘How much money did Pete Sampras make in his career?’, here are some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Pete Sampras and the financial strength of his family –

1. What is the Pete Sampras net worth as of 2024?

The Pete Sampras net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $150-160 million USD as of 2024.

2. Where does Pete Sampras stay?

It is believed that Pete Sampras and his wife, Bridgette Wilson sold his Lake Sherwood, California property at $25 million USD last year. Pete Sampras had purchased two other properties in the United States in 2001 and 2008 and profited by approximately $10 million USD after selling those two as well. Sampras was last spotted in January 2024 in Los Angeles itself, as details of his new house are yet to emerge.

3. How much is Pete Sampras’ annual salary?

The Pete Sampras annual salary figure is estimated to be $12 million due to his other business investments and sponsorship deals.

The American superstar was a marketer’s delight during his peak years and was endorsed by many mega brands. Among his many brand endorsements, Nike and Wilson are his oldest. Nike has sponsored his clothes and Wilson has been his racquet sponsors. At the time of his retirement, Sampras’ off-court earnings had nearly touched the $100 million USD mark according to multiple media reports.

4. Is Pete Sampras richer than Andre Agassi?

Pete Sampras is not richer than Andre Agassi in terms of net worth, as Agassi is worth $175 million USD and above. However, in terms of prize money, Sampras is $12 million ahead of Agassi at $43.28 million USD.

Pete Sampras is said to be 7th amongst the top 10 richest players of all-time, while he is the third richest American tennis player of all-time after Serena Williams and Andre Agassi.