Who Is Bridgette Wilson, Pete Sampras’ Wife Undergoing Cancer Treatment?

After an insensitive post by a popular media outlet, fans extended their support and empathy to Pete Sampras’ wife, Bridgette Wilson. Late last year, the American legend revealed that she had cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Sampras, who held the record for the most men’s singles Grand Slams before the Big 3, married Wilson on September 30, 2003, after dating for nine months. He had just finished runner-up in the US Open after having lifted the Wimbledon. However, he had a rough period of form thereafter, until his 2002 US Open triumph.

Since hanging up his boots after the win, he has kept a low profile alongside Wilson. Pete Sampras’ wife is an actress who acted in some big-ticket productions like Mortal Kombat, The Wedding Planner, and CSI: Miami. She shot to fame after being crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990. However, she also put her career on the backseat as the couple decided to raise their kids away from the prying public eyes. Wilson has not taken up any acting projects after 2008. She has two sons with Sampras, born in 2002 and 2005.

In October 2023, Sampras released a statement via the ATP, announcing Wilson’s ovarian cancer diagnosis in December 2022. He disclosed that she had undergone surgery and chemotherapy since then. The 14-time Grand Slam champion said she is currently undergoing ‘targeted maintenance’ therapy.

True to his nature, there have not been many updates about the health and treatment of Pete Sampras’ wife. However, there has been a constant stream of love, support, and sympathy from fans. Not much is known about Sampras and Wilson’s personal lives, apart from the fact that they live in a $25 million mansion in Lake Sherwood, California. The luxurious estate boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, glorious views of the hills and the countryside and a massive gym.

Pete Sampras’ wife Bridgette Wilson halted her acting career to look after their children

Sampras and Wilson mutually agreed to put their careers on hold to look after their children. In fact, the former World No.1 did not play a single professional match after the birth of his first son, Christian Charles Sampras. Bridgette Wilson, meanwhile, acted in only one movie after having their second son, Ryan Nikolaos Sampras, in 2005.

In his biography ‘Pete Sampras: Greatness Revisited’, he talked about why he believed Wilson was perfect for him. He said she was always there, putting her career aside. He knew she was ‘the one’ as she always wanted to focus on parenting despite being a wonderful actress

“Bridgette was there for me. She put her career aside after we were married. Bridgette always wanted to be a mother. That is why I knew she was the one for me. She loved her work and was very good at it and did 30 movies, but ultimately she wanted to be a wife and mom and not be pulled in other directions.”

Pete Sampras’ wife barely worked after marriage and kids. He said she could not ‘imagine’ being away from their children, which he said is a rare quality.

“Since we have been married she has done maybe a little work, but taking care of our kids has been her main job. She couldn’t imagine sitting in a makeup trailer for herself, doing movies, and missing something with the kids. It is rare to find that in this town.”