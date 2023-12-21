“Match Novak Djokovic Lost Against Sinner in the Davis Cup Might Be Good for Him”: Former Andy Murray Coach Not Expecting a Golden Slam from Serb in 2024

Novak Djokovic is getting ready for the 2024 season and is being bullish about his preparations. At the Australian Open 2024, he will be considered the favorite to defend his title and should he win, it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. However, Andy Murray’s former coach, Alex Corretja, believes that the Serbian should not focus on winning the elusive Calendar Slam.

The former Spanish tennis star failed to win a single Grand Slam during his career but made it to 2 finals. However, Corretja won the ATP Finals in 1998 after beating fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya in five sets. According to Corretja, Novak Djokovic will face more challenges in 2024 and a Calendar Slam looks unlikely.

The Spaniard believes that that the loss to Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup will work like a wake-up call for Novak Djokovic. Corretja further added that he would be very surprised if Djokovic wins all four Grand Slams in 2024. Getting older by the year does not help the Serb and there are many expect who expect the World No.1 to be challenged by the likes of Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rubley and Holger Rune for big titles.

Corretja was quoted as saying in an interview with Eurosport –

“I think that would be a little bit surprising to win a Golden Slam because even if he improves his game so much, he’s getting older. I’m sure that he’s going to keep on winning Slams, but it’s going to be tougher and tougher and he knows that. And in a way, I feel the match that he lost against Jannik Sinner in the Davis Cup might be good for him.”

“He (Djokovic) is the main favourite (at the Australian open); I think it’s going to be one of the most (open) Australian Opens we had in the last few years, because we have several players that can do very well and are playing their best, physically. They’re growing, they’re getting stronger. And mentally, it is pretty much the first time you have players who believe they can do well in a best-of-five slam, and sustain their level for a long time.

“I’m sure. I’m sure that [Carlos] Alcaraz is ready to do well. I’m sure that Sinner is going to be ready to do well. [Daniil] Medvedev, [Alexander] Zverev [Holger] Rune, [Andrey] Rublev have been playing very well too.

“Tsitsipas also likes to play in Australia and some of the young ones that might surprise us, like [Sebastian] Korda and [Ben] Shelton.”

Novak Djokovic aiming for a ‘Calendar Slam’ in 2024 Novak Djokovic has admitted that he wants to win all four Grand Slam titles in 2024. The Serbian superstar was one Grand Slam win away from winning all four titles in 2023. This was the fourth occasion when Djokovic has won three Grand Slam titles but failed to win a Calendar Slam.

2024 is also the year for Olympics, which will be held in Paris. An Olympics gold medal is the only honour eluding Djokovic. His rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have already won a gold at Olympics. The Serbian could extend his lead in the GOAT debate with a successful season in 2024.

According to Djokovic, his chances of winning a Calendar Slam depend on his mental and physical fitness. 2024 could be the year that would give the player as well as his supporters an idea whether how long would he continue in the sport professionally.