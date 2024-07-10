Novak Djokovic Uses Romantic Kenny Rogers Song to Pen Sweetest Poem for Wife Jelena on 10th Anniversary

Novak Djokovic once again displayed his poetic side by writing a special poem for his wife, Jelena, on their 10th anniversary. He used the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton song “Islands in The Stream” for his heartfelt message to celebrate a decade of love and companionship.

The touching video Djokovic posted on Instagram, featured cherished memories such as their wedding day, family vacations and intimate moments with their children.

Fans flooded the Instagram post with heartfelt comments, celebrating the couple’s enduring love. Their relationship and the way they have gone about handling it, despite the 24-time Grand Slam champion being a successful public figure, is admirable.

The comments had a lot of positivity, showing the couple’s status as a beloved pair. Needless to say, Mr. and Mrs. Djokovic give fans relationship and couple goals.

Both Novak and Jelena have spoken highly of each other over the years. Novak has often praised Jelena for standing besides him like a rock since her presence has been a cornerstone of his success. He even called her his doubles partner for life, which left fans swooning.

Jelena, in turn, has expressed immense pride in Novak’s achievements and dedication, both on and off the court.

Their family and love continue to inspire many, with Jelena playing a pivotal role as the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Her efforts in managing the foundation, taking care of their home and children as well as traveling to cheer for Novak whenever possible, have been commendable.

Together, they are a very good example of a partnership built on mutual respect, support, and a shared commitment to making a positive impact. Jelena would love to spend more time with her husband, but for that, he needs to retire and that’s not happening anytime soon.

Jelena was recently seen at Wimbledon 2024 with the children when Novak took on Holger Rune. The 7-time Wimbledon champion is through to the semifinals and is now one of the favorites to win the competition.