mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic’s 2 Charitable Acts After Historic Olympics Win Revealed

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Novak Djokovic’s 2 Charitable Acts After Historic Olympics Win Revealed

Image Credits – © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With his latest gold medal win at the 2024 Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic is the toast of the tennis world as he became only the third man in history to achieve the prestigious Golden Career Slam. But the Serb did something more admirable after that as he reportedly decided to donate all his winnings from the Olympics to different charitable organisations in his home country.

The Serbian government announced a cash prize of €200,000 for all the gold medal winners from their contingent. Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final, Djokovic believes that the amount should go to “those who need it the most”.

A few days after this charitable act, the 24-time Grand Slam winner made it to the headlines again by confirming his participation in an exhibition match against Grigor Dimitrov in September after the US Open.

As per a tweet from a tennis influencer, the match will be a charity event conducted by the Grigor Dimitrov Foundation.

Djokovic’s off-court controversies are often magnified by a large section of the tennis community as his charitable actions are often overlooked. However, this nicer side of his is something which is endearing and good for the sport.

Coming from humble beginnings in Serbia, Djokovic wants to give back to the needy in the society and is very emotional and passionate about it.

Djokovic and his philanthropy activities

Djokovic doesn’t look at charity as a PR stunt. Even before he won his first Grand Slam, the Olympics champion founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007.

“The other year I actually found out that the oldest tennis courts ever built in Serbia were kind of abandoned. We renovated those courts and now children from that town and small towns are able to play tennis or involving themselves in some form of a tennis program which is something that is really beautiful,” Djokovic added.

Apart from the activities through his foundation, Djokovic donated huge amounts of money during testing periods as the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 prior to that.

In addition to the $1.2 million he pledged to purchase ventilators, and $5.5 million to healthcare departments, Djokovic also contributed an undisclosed amount to Rafael Nadal’s charity as well in Spain.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these