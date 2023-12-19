“When Becker Played, Tennis Was More Popular Than the NBA & PGA”: Feud Between Nick Kyrgios & Boris Becker Continues as Fans Chime In

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The ongoing spat between Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker continued to rage on. Fans on social media shared their opinions about the squabble, taking sides and expressing their thoughts. Kyrgios and Becker have been bickering over whether players from previous generations were better than today’s stars.

The German doubted the Aussie’s credibility and lack of Grand Slam trophies, responding to which the latter mocked him for his arrest. The feud went on as Becker credited older players for making tennis popular, saying it has allowed Kyrgios to have an income despite not playing for a year. The maverick hit back saying he brought in millions of fans and dollars into the sport.

After that exchange, Kyrgios shared a post taking a dig at Becker and calling him irrelevant.

All this while, fans have been watching from the sidelines and sharing their thoughts on the clash. Many slammed Kyrgios for disrespecting six-time Grand Slam winner Becker. They recounted the veteran’s achievements to criticise the Australian.

A section of users trolled Kyrgios for comparing his Break Point appearance to Becker’s legacy.

Nick Kyrgios backed by a section of fans in his criticism of Boris Becker

Despite his controversial opinions and attacks on Boris Becker, Nick Kyrgios managed to find some fans backing him on social media. One fan said he prefers watching the Aussie even though he grew up during Becker’s era.

Some said tennis needs someone like Kyrgios to keep it entertaining.

Becker has seemingly stepped back from further arguing with Kyrgios. Regardless of whose side they take, fans will hope this spat ends quickly. With Becker’s protege Holger Rune set to begin his 2024 season soon, he will want to focus on that. Kyrgios, however, has confirmed he will not be participating in the Australian Open. Hence, given he has time on his hands, there may be more of this quarrel to come.