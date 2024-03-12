Luca Nardi: Ranking, Prize Money, Sponsors, Coach and Residence

Mar 11, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Luca Nardi (ITA) reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic (SRB) in the third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The sport of tennis is hidden with surprises that are often unfathomable. Just like, how could a ‘Lucky Loser’ defeat the World’s No.1 tennis player, causing quite possibly one of the greatest upsets of all time? That’s what happened on 11th March 2024, when 20-year-old Italian player Luca Nardi defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. He, thus became, the lowest-ranked player ever to defeat Djokovic at a Masters tournament or a Grand Slam.

Having won his first-ever ATP match only two years ago, Luca Nardi is still grasping the ropes of the sport in bigger tournaments. And yet, he has managed to beat Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round of the Indian Wells. He also beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 before this round.

As a ‘Lucky Loser’, Nardi replaced Tomas Etcheverry at the last moment and is making the most out of it. Set to play against 17th-seed Tommy Paul next, Nardi is one step away from his first-ever ATP quarter-final. Here is all you need to know about Luca Nardi –

What is Luca Nardi’s ranking?

Nardi is ranked 96th in the ATP world rankings. With the win win over Djokovic, he jumped 27 places from 123 to 96.

How much prize money has Luca Nardi won?

Nardi has won a total prize money of $722,387 USD, combining his winnings from both his singles and doubles career.

Who is Luca Nardi’s coach?

Luca Nardi’s coaches are Francesco Sani, Gabriele Constantini, and Stefano Pescosolido.

Who are Luca Nardi’s sponsors?

A brand associated with Nardi is Yonex, from whom he has earned $200,000 USD in his career so far as per TennisFanSite. The Japanese sports company takes care of Nardi’s complete apparel requirement. Nardi wears Yonex shoes and uses their racquets.

Where does Luca Nardi come from?

Nardi comes from Italy. He was born in Pesaro, which is famously known as a ‘Cycling City’, a ‘Creative City’, and a ‘City of Music’.