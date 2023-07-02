Paige Spiranac of Tennis Tips Carlos Alcaraz to Pip Novak Djokovic to Wimbledon Title

Rachel Stuhlmann, the American social media influencer, who is also known as the ‘Paige Spiranac of Tennis’, has made a bold claim ahead of the Wimbledon 2023 Championships. Stuhlmann was a former tennis player himself and a certified coach as well. As a result, she is much more than her looks, having interesting takes on the game. Recently, she made a prediction regarding the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles title involving Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, which is set to raise eyebrows.

Following an anti-climactic end to the blockbuster clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz at Roland Garros, a large section of tennis fans is now hoping to see the two face off in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic will start his grass Major campaign as a heavy favorite; however, Alcaraz has shown a lot of promise on the surface, winning the Queen’s Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz is Rachel Stuhlmann’s favorite player

Prior to the French Open 2023, Rachel Stuhlmann had predicted that in Rafael Nadal’s absence, Carlos Alcaraz would lift the title. However, it was her second choice, Novak Djokovic who proved to be the winner in a historic 23rd Grand Slam title win. Yet, Djokovic’s prowess on grass and current form has not impressed Stuhlmann enough.

In an interview with SunSunSport, Stuhlmann was once again full of praise for Alcaraz and she was quoted as saying,

“I think Carlos can win it this year. Even though he may not have a ton of experience on grass, he has already proven himself on the surface by winning Queen’s Club last week. His athleticism is unmatched and I bet he’s feeling pretty confident being back as world No. 1.”

Stulhmann has some Wimbledon 2023 plans of her own as she is all to launch her ‘London collection’ of women’s clothing at the All England Club. She delighted her 307,000 followers on Instagram recently with a post on the same.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Who has a better chance to win the Wimbledon 2023 title?

As per the men’s singles draw, Carlos Alcaraz might have a huge struggle ahead of him despite being the No.1 seed coming into the tournament. From the 4th round especially, Alcaraz would have to bring his A-game to the fore, as it’s either Alex de Minaur or Alexander Zverev who could be waiting to take him down. If the Spaniard passes that test, then the quarterfinals might have him play either USA’s Francis Tiafoe or the rising star from Denmark, Holger Rune. Should the semi-finals be in Alcaraz’s destiny, then it’s either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev who could play him, making the World No.1’s side of the draw extremely competitive and exciting.

On the other hand, it is a blessing in disguise for Novak Djokovic to be the No.2 seed despite being the defending champion. Djokovic doesn’t face much of a threat until his quarter-final clash where 3 potential stars of the game are in contention to take him on. Nick Kyrgios is one of them, who had played Djokovic in the finals of the 2022 edition. The other two could be Russia’s Andrey Rublev or Canada’s Felix Augur-Aliassime. If the World No.2 passes that as well, the semi-final could have him play Germany’s Jannik Sinner, who was actually the closest to challenge Djokovic last year, losing by the barest of margins.

As a result, it could well be that Rachel Stuhlmann could get her second 2023 Grand Slam prediction on the men’s event, wrong too since the Serbian holds a slight edge over the young superstar.