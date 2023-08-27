“In Case You Can Find Court 5”: Holger Rune Takes a Dig at US Open Organizers

Holger Rune has posted a cryptic tweet criticizing the US Open for scheduling his opening match on court 5 at the Flushing Meadows. The Danish star is ranked number 4 in the world and was expecting to play on a higher profile court with a bigger capacity. Rune took to social media and posted a picture of the US Open site map, followed by a sarcastic dig at the organizers at the US Open.

The Danish star has enjoyed a successful season so far and has achieved his career best ranking at number 4. Top 5 seeds generally play on a bigger court and Rune was expecting the same but he has been scheduled to play on court 5. The fans on social media had mixed reaction to Rune’s tweet, some accused the US Open of disrespecting the Dane while some thought Rune was making it a bigger deal than it is.

Holger Rune disappointed with US Open organizers

Holger Rune is never the one to shy away from speaking his mind and Dane has done it again on the eve of US Open 2023. Rune is scheduled to play his Spanish opponent R. Carbellas Baena in the first round of the tournament but the 20-year-old does not appear to be thrilled to be starting his campaign on Court 5, one of the Open’s smaller show courts.

Rune posted a cryptic tweet taking a dig at the US Open organizers and posted a picture of the US Open site with the message suggesting people will find it difficult to find Court No. 5, where he plays his first match of the tournament. Court 5 is in the middle of a cluster of outer courts 4-6, not far from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rune’s sarcastic dig led to fans’ giving their opinion about the same. While some fans tweeted in support of Rune, others thought that the Dane was making a case out of nothing.

Mixed reaction from the fans

Rune’s tweet suggested that the 20-year-old was clearly disappointed to be playing at Court No.5 and tennis fans’ voiced their opinion about it on social media. Some fans were disappointed at the organizers while some were unimpressed with Rune.

Holger Rune will be hoping to have a good US Open to end a successful season for him. The Dane has been drawn in the half with Djokovic and could potentially face the Serb in the semi-final.