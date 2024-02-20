How Roger Federer Inspired World’s Most Popular Film Star Worth $770,000,000 Who Owns $1.1 Billion Sports Empire Today

Roger Federer has arguably transcended tennis and impacted various kinds of people across the world. Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan is one of them. Khan once revealed he borrowed some elements of his work ethic from Roger Federer. The Swiss icon’s philosophy has contributed to the legendary actor now owning a sports empire worth over a billion dollars.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie superstars in the world, commanding legions of fans across the globe. A 2006 report claimed that 3.2 billion people in the world knew who he was, compared to only 2.7 billion for Tom Cruise (Economic Times). More recently, he won the 2023 TIME100 poll, beating other megastars like Lionel Messi, Beyonce, and Mark Zuckerberg. Readers voted for the person they believed was most deserving of featuring on Time’s annual list of 100 most influential people. Hence, winner ‘SRK’ did feature in the 2023 edition.

Back in 2008, Khan spoke to the media about his foray into sports business. He had just purchased a franchise in the then newly-founded Indian Premier League (IPL), the leading cricket tournament in the country. He explained the three pillars that drove his work ethic, saying he aims for success without letting minor hiccups hamper him. Khan said he looks up to Roger Federer and Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest Indian actor of the 1970-80s (Hindustan Times).

“My life has three simple tenets – work hard, don’t think bad about others, and be honest to yourself. The point is, don’t be caught up in small things, go for success. If you are a player, be like Roger Federer, and if you are an actor be like Amitabh Bachchan.”

His franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, is the third-most successful team in the IPL. The tournament itself has become the second-most valuable sports league in the world, estimated to be worth $10.9 billion, despite being only a two-month event (ET). Khan’s franchise has a brand value of $78.6 million.

The IPL’s success has seen similar cricket leagues sprout in other countries, and investors followed. Khan, too, owns the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in International League T20, and the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. Like his inspiration Federer, Khan’s shrewd business decisions have seen the Knight Riders sports empire grow to a valuation of $1.1 billion (DNA).

Roger Federer fan Shah Rukh Khan congratulated him for 2017 Australian Open win

Shah Rukh Khan is largely popular in the USA as well. Certain reports claimed he was to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Martin Scorsese-produced action flick. While that never materialised, he has shot for many Bollywood projects in the USA, developing a sizeable fanbase. He has been called the Roger Federer of Indian cinema by some (News18), drawing parallels between their gentleman image, constant ambition to do better, and global fan following.

Evidently, ‘King Khan’ as he is popularly known, is a big fan of Roger Federer. When the Swiss legend defeated eternal rival Rafael Nadal in five gruelling sets to win the 2017 Australian Open, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to congratulate him. He called the ATP legend an inspiration, also hailing his opponent.

Backed by his Knight Riders empire, and a host of other investments and endorsements, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is a whopping $770 million (Forbes). Not only does this figure outdo his inspiration Federer, who is worth around $550 million, it also makes him the fourth-richest actor in the world. Only Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry, and Dwayne Johnson lead him. Khan leaves behind the likes of Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, and George Clooney.