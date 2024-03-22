mobile app bar

How Roger Federer Once Toyed Around With Boris Becker-Led Commentary at Wimbledon 2017 By Acing Service Game in Style

Advait Jajodia
Published

How Roger Federer Toyed Around With Commentators at Wimbledon By Acing Service Game in Style

Image Credits: © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer had one of his most dominant Grand Slam performances during the Wimbledon 2017. Without dropping even a single set throughout the tournament, Federer went on to win the title and lift the Wimbledon trophy for the eighth time in his career. The Swiss legend’s title run was exceptional, filled with numerous iconic moments. One of those moments occurred in the semifinal clash against Tomas Berdych when he kept proving the commentators wrong three times in the same game.

During one of the games in the tie against Tomas Berdych, the commentators – Andrew Castle, Boris Becker, and Tim Henman tried putting their analysis skills to the test by predicting where Roger Federer was going to serve.

Becker went up first, predicting that the #3 seeded player would serve out wide. Merely a second later, Federer hit an ace, serving down the T. Similar to Becker, Castle also predicted that Federer would be serving wide in his following serve. Yet again, the commentators were wrong. Finally, Henman’s guess made the commentators go 0-3 in their prediction, as Federer ended the game by serving down the T.

The clip of the same can be seen in the reel posted by Instagram account @federerfansforever below.

Apart from unknowingly toying around with the commentators, Federer also asserted command over Berdych. Grabbing a win in  (7-6, 7-6, 6-4), the widely regarded GOAT made his place in the finals.

With the likes of #1 Andy Murray, #2 Novak Djokovic, and #4 Rafael Nadal out in the quarterfinals or before, Federer had a relatively easier encounter in the finals, facing Marin Cilic. As expected, “FedEx” completely humiliated Cilic, winning the duel 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

