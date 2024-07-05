Roger Federer Lauded by Fans for Views on Data Analytics, but Has He Contradicted Himself?

Roger Federer remains a quintessential example of a tennis player who preferred intuition and experience over data analytics. Known for his exceptional skill and artistry on the court, Federer consistently relied on his game plan, often devised with his team before matches, rather than adapting to real-time data. The 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about this extensively in a recent interview with good friend and comedian, Trevor Noah.

This preference stemmed from his belief that tennis is ultimately about thinking on your feet and assessing your opponent point by point. Federer’s insistence on following his own strategy rather than relying on data analytics was evident in his relationship with his coaches. He valued the human element in strategizing and preparation, reflecting his persona as a people’s person.

This approach helped Federer maintain a personal touch in his game as he allowed more of his natural instincts to shine through during matches. It also helped him remove the outside noise surrounding the way he played in every match and tournament.

At the same time, Federer’s approach also raises the question of whether he was right to downplay data analytics. In the early years of his career, data analytics and technology were not as advanced as they are today. So the Swiss legend is a product of his generation.

However, change is the only constant and it is believed that his resistance to data analytics may have contributed to his struggles later on in his career against opponents like Novak Djokovic. Novak extensively utilized data to refine their games to analyze opponents’ weaknesses and adapt his strategy accordingly.

Interestingly, despite his general aversion to data analytics as a professional tennis player, Federer used statistical evidence in his recent speech to Dartmouth University graduates to illustrate a key point. He noted that while he won 80% of his matches in his 24-year career, in terms of points won, that percentage dropped to a mere 54%.

So the point was that like in tennis, life will have moments where one will be tested and might not succeed no matter how well they are prepared or are well-equipped. So it is important to always focus on the next point, whether you win the previous point or lose it.

In this case, Federer did contradict himself to an extent as he could be using numbers a lot more in his business ventures. But the fact that his team researched this stat for him shows that he does recognise its value, even though he might not have prioritized it in his gameplay.

However, the game has changed and perhaps, data analytics has played a vital role since players now tend to know a lot about each other more than Federer’s times.

On its growing importance, World No.4 Alexander Zverev once said in an interview with the The Daily Telegraph –

“All the big guys are using data analysis, they just don’t like to talk about it. I use it a lot. It’s a big part of the game now. “It’s helped me with gameplans and preparation for individual opponents and it was particularly helpful at the ATP Tour Finals [where he beat World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final].”

Regardless of how much do players make use of it, Roger Federer was an artist in the eyes of many who made tennis look so poetic-like.

Federer’s Artistry Is a Unique Legacy, Can Never Be Replaced

The Swiss legend’s elegance and creativity on the tennis court has a lot to do with his ‘old-school approach’. They argue that had Federer been driven by numbers, he might not have displayed the same level of grace and fluidity that defined his career. His ability to blend power with finesse, to execute shots with unmatched precision, and to maintain composure under pressure made him a favorite among tennis enthusiasts.

Some fans on X also brought up Federer’s interview with GQ earlier this year in which he spoke about tennis now being more of a power game and that makes it monotonous as he would like to see more variations and players trying to size up each other before going for their winners. Many love the fact that Federer is a good observer too, who read his opponent’s strengths quickly and adjusted accordingly.

It’s no surprise, because artists naturally (and rightly) distrust analytics. And Federer was the greatest artist in the history of sport. https://t.co/4L2EJwo9Xn — Martin Keady (@mrtnkeady) July 3, 2024

He also didn’t like monotonous tennis….he said now almost every tennis player play same and rallies are unnecessarily longer..and is more relied on power and athleticism than skill..which also he didn’t like — ispandan baral (@IspandanB) July 3, 2024

That’s why he was the artist he was — Laura B + (@avasbar20) July 3, 2024

Totally agree! Also love how he talked in his documentary about trying to beat opponents by playing to their strengths. What a legend!! — Aussie Nomad (@AB1327) July 3, 2024

There is a strong, overarching belief that this old-school mentality will keep him popular for a long time, even after his retirement. Federer’s legacy is not just about his victories but also about the way he played the game, embodying a blend of skill, sportsmanship, and charm that few can replicate.