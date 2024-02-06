“It Brings Me Back to Europe, So That My Children Can Ski in the Snow!”: Roger Federer on How He Forged a Partnership of Records with the Rotterdam Open

Mar 24, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland smiles after a point against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Kokkinakis won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer has been one of the marketable tennis stars in history. The Swiss superstar has attracted crowds from all over the globe by his sheer presence. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is arguably the most famous tennis player in the history of the game. One such proof of it, is the time he had and records he created at the Rotterdam Open, which exist till date.

Roger Federer has the record for attracting the biggest crowds in the history of Rotterdam Open. Ever since Federer became a superstar of the game from the year 2003, he won the title in Rotterdam in 2005, 2012 and 2018 as well as a rare men’s doubles title in 2002. This is apart from being a men’s singles finalist in 2001, semi-finalist in 2003, and quarter-finalist in 1999, 2002, 2004 and 2013. However, the fact that he constantly improved the attendance swith his presence is an impressive achievement too.

During his trophy presentation in 2018, the tournament director, Richard Krajicek, revealed that a record number of 122,846 spectators, came in to watch Roger Federer win the title, that too as a wildcard entry. That number was 115,894 back in 2012 and no other years in between those and after that, had so many viewers flocking to Rotterdam to watch the tournament.

After winning the tournament in 2018, Roger Federer was over the moon. In the post-match conference, the Swiss superstar declared his love for the event. Also, the fact that Federer returned to the World No.1 ranking in 2018 after that win, added to the celebrations. The 20 time Grand Slam champion also called it as one of the best weeks of his life.

“It’s definitely one of those weeks I will never forget in my life. It’s unbelievable to get my 97th title and get back to World No. 1. It’s very special.”

In another press conference in the end of 2015, Federer was quoted as saying about the tournament –

“Rotterdam offers me a good preparation for the tournament in Indian Wells and it brings me back to Europe, so that my children can ski in the snow. Moreover, Rotterdam is one of my favourite tournaments to play. I have very fond memories of it tournament, especially on my debut in 1999 and my titles in 2005 and 2012.”

The 2024 edition of the Rotterdam Open is set to take place between February 10, 2024 and February 18, 2024. The highly-anticipated event will be played on indoor hard courts. Also, this will be the 51st edition of the historic tournament. Top tennis stars like Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev are set to participate in the tournament.