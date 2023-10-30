HomeSearch

IShowSpeed attends Ballon D’Or event; gets tricked by Djokovic and banters with Haaland

Amlan Roy
|Published October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or is one of the biggest football ceremonies where many celebrities show up to watch professional players receive the title. Likewise, IShowSpeed attended the 2023 ceremony and continued with his shenanigans.

Apart from being known as a great troll, Speed is known for being an avid traveler who loves visiting new places. Similarly, the streamer tried to troll Novak Djokovic and Erling Haaland during the 2023 ceremony but was immediately given a taste of his own medicine.

The conversation between the professionals and Speed happened to be hilarious and netizens can’t stop talking about it. To give you context about that situation, we have compiled this article with everything you need to know about the exchange.

Novak Djokovic and Erling Haaland end up trolling IShowSpeed at the Ballon d’Or

The 2023 Ballon d’Or is taking place in Paris, France, and marks the 67th annual ceremony of the event. The event has been blessed by the presence of various football legends like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and more. Apart from footballers, tennis legend Novak Djokovic also showed his presence on the auspicious day.

Over time IShowSpeed has proven that he doesn’t know much about global sports personalities since his knowledge is based around American sports. Thus, when he came across Novak Djokovic at the ceremony, he ended up asking which club he belonged to. To troll him, the tennis player claimed he was from AC Milan, which immediately took the internet by storm.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland didn’t miss a chance to troll IShowSpeed at the event. Upon their first meet, Haaland ended up commenting about Speed’s shoes which look out of place. To this Speed retaliated by commenting about Haaland’s hair and went on with his usual shenanigans. However, the exchange between the two didn’t start any drama and quickly dissolved as both continued on their separate ways.

Both sports personalities handled their exchange with IShowSpeed professionally and gave us some pretty hilarious moments in the process. At the same time, the internet is baffled about Speed not being familiar with Novak Djokovic, although his fans believe it is quite normal for the streamer.

