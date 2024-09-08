Anna Kalinskaya’s Expression Towards Jannik Sinner Training Before US Open Final Goes Viral

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya’s US Open 2024 campaign ended quickly, as she lost the third round to Brazil’s Haddad Maia. However, rather than returning to Russia, Kalinskaya decided to stay in New York City for a special reason.

Kalinskaya decided to stay back to support her partner, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who is currently the number one tennis player in the world, has entered the finals of the US Open. To keep him pumped up and cheer for him, his lady love decided to spend some more days in America.

A video of the two recently surfaced on social media, putting their love on display for fans to see. The video is from one of Sinner’s training sessions as he can be seen cycling.

Kalinskaya, on the other hand, sat on a bench in front of him and could be seen talking to him. Sinner, too, looked in good mood and shape as he had some conversation with his team while he was also icing his wrist, which might have gotten injured during his semifinal clash.

Yannik Sinner after the match with his team and Anna Kalinskaya.. looks good #Sinner #USOpen2024pic.twitter.com/YhX3qgv8SO — (@vikash110497) September 7, 2024

Kalinskaya was also there to support Sinner during his semifinal game against Jack Draper. Her gestures show that she has the Italians’ backs during tough and crucial phases.

This is especially crucial when the top-ranked athlete has faced intense scrutiny but was eventually cleared of drug abuse, despite initially testing positive for Clostebol twice.

In such a situation, when several questions are being raised at the Italian, the presence of his lady love in the stands speaks volumes about her trust and love for him and provides him with the much-needed strength to endure tough battles, both on and off the court.

She had also made her presence at Sinner’s quarterfinal clash against Medvedev, indirectly declining all rumors of their breakup. Fans loved her presence as they took to social media to express their admiration for the intense love between the couple.

Sinner will now be facing the home favorite, Taylor Fritz, in the ultimate showdown of this year’s US Open. It will be interesting to watch if the world number 1 grabs his second grand slam title of the year or if Fritz opens his grand slam account with a victory at home.