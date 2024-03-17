How Andy Murray Smartly Made Profit of Over $800,000 After Purchasing Home To Stay in During Miami Open

Andy Murray once showed his shrewd financial side by netting a profit of more than $800,000 USD after selling a luxurious apartment in Miami. The Scottish star was one of the many international tennis stars to own a property in one of the biggest cities in Florida.

Miami is one of the fastest-developing cities in the United States and hosts many rich and famous people. Hollywood icons, international celebrities, businessmen, and more have a stake in the city in some way or the other. It is also a sporting hub, boasting top teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more recently, MLS. The Miami Open is one of the biggest tennis tournaments other than the Grand Slams.

Hence, many professionals opted to take out their wallets and buy some property in Miami. This provides them with a place to stay and unwind during the tournament. It also acts as a wise investment in a rapidly growing city.

Andy Murray did just that, shelling out about $1.75 million USD in 2008 for a four-bedroom apartment on the 45th floor of the 48-storey Jade Residences block. In addition to staying in it during the Miami Open, he reportedly used it as a temporary residence during the off-season. He preferred to train in the warm Miami weather late in the year when the United Kingdom gets frigid.

The two-time Miami Open champion decided to offload the house in 2015 since he purportedly wanted to spend more of his downtime with his family. After over two years on the market, it was finally sold in 2017 for $2.4 million USD. Murray walked away with a profit of $825,000 USD (Daily Mail).

The high-end apartment offers panoramic views of the city, including the Biscayne Bay, through its glass front and full-length windows in each room. The 3,415 square feet residence can be accessed only via a private elevator. Photos showed a pool table and a telescope, giving a peek into how Andy Murray likes to spend his spare time. Each apartment has two walk-in closets and a jacuzzi hot tub.

Jade Residences are highly exclusive, equipped with a 24-hour concierge, valet, and garage. The skyscraper boasts a roof-top lounge, a fitness centre, a spa and two swimming pools. Interestingly, Murray’s long-time rival Juan Martin del Potro also owned an apartment in the same block.

Andy Murray is all set to participate in the Miami Open 2024 for one final time in his career, having won the title twice there in the men’s singles category so far.