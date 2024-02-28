Jessica Pegula vs Jule Niemeier Prediction and Live Streaming of San Diego Open 2024 Clash: Pegula Aims to Please Home Crowd

The Jessica Pegula vs Jule Niemeier clash in the second round of the San Diego Open 2024 is set to be a blockbuster event. This will be the first-ever clash between the duo and the American will fancy her chances for a win. However, Niemeier is the in-form player and could cause a big upset in San Diego.

Jessica Pegula has had a disappointing season so far, given her high standards. The world number 5 has failed to win any title so far and is yet to reach past a semi-final. The American star forfeited her semi-final in Adelaide, before losing in the second round of the Australian Open. Now, the 30-year-old will hope for a good run in San Diego starting with the Jessica Pegula vs Jule Niemeier match in the first round.

Her opponent, Julie Niemeier entered the San Diego Open as a qualifier. The German won her two qualifying games to put her name into the main draw. Since then, Niemeier stunned the French player Varvara Gracheva in the first round and even served her a bagel. Now, the young German will look to get the biggest win of her career against Pegula.

Jessica Pegula is the top seed at the tournament and will start the match as a strong favorite. The American will be supported by a buoyant home crowd and will look to start the tournament well. The SportsRush predicts Jessica Pegula to win the match in straight sets.

The Jessica Pegula vs Jule Niemeier is set to be played on Thursday, 10 PM ET. The temperature is expected to be around 23 Degrees Celsius with clear skies. The match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States. Also, viewers from other part of the world can watch the match live on Challenger TV.