New Book Alleges Real Reason Naomi Osaka Split With Coach Sascha Bajin Was Romantic Relationship With WTA Rival

Naomi Osaka cries as Serena Williams comforts her while the crowd boos after the women’s final match during the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City on Sept. 8, 2018. Sept. 8, 2018: Naomi Osaka cries as Serena Williams comforts her while the crowd boos after the women’s final match during the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. Image Credits: © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

Journalist Ben Rothenberg’s new biography about Naomi Osaka shed light on her surprise split with coach Sascha Bajin in 2019. The Japanese star broke ties with the German, despite their success together, because he allegedly began dating another WTA professional. The fanfare around Osaka’s return to the court after 18 months is accompanied by the hype of this book.

Rothenberg’s work, titled Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice, released on January 9 and is already making waves. The in-depth biography contains many revelations about the four-time Grand Slam champion.

One such story disclosed is why she split up with Bajin, the coach behind her initial Grand Slam successes. The reason was not known until Rothenberg revealed that it was because Bajin began dating a WTA competitor. He had often tried to persuade Osaka to train with this player, who was ranked much lower than his pupil.

Bajin denied the rumours when she first inquired about it but confessed the following day. Rothenberg claimed this broke Osaka’s trust, and she broke the association (via Tennis.com).

After a meddling 2017 season, Osaka hired Bajin, who was previously Serena Williams’ hitting partner. Their partnership started bearing results straightaway as she reached the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open. This was her best Majors finish at that point.

Osaka’s ascent under Bajin’s tutelage continued, as she lifted the Indian Wells title. Her first career title was a WTA 1000 trophy, a rare feat. She ended the 2018 season on a high, winning the US Open. She followed it up with the 2019 Australian Open, rising to World No.1.

However, her relationship with her mentor, who had just won the 2018 WTA Coach of the Year, had hit the point of no return. They separated after Osaka’s second Majors victory.

Serena Williams dumped her 2018 US Open runner-up plate after loss to Naomi Osaka

Ben Rothenberg’s Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice is full of unknown stories and anecdotes revolving around Naomi Osaka and her career. While it is not an official, authorised biography, the book features collected testimonies and interviews from many players, coaches, experts and even her family members.

Osaka made everyone take notice when she defeated Serena Williams in a controversial 2018 US Open final. Her maiden Grand Slam victory was overshadowed by the fracas between the American legend and the chair umpire. Williams racked up multiple code violations after frequently arguing with the umpire, leading to many boos from the crowd. Osaka won 6-2, 6-4 to deny her idol her 24th Majors title and, as per Rothenberg, the latter was not thrilled with the loss.

The journalist claimed in his book that Williams threw the runner-up trophy in the dustbin after the match. He said a tournament official even attempted to retrieve it and hand it back to the now-retired World No.1. However, she bluntly refused to take it, saying she does not ‘play for second place’.