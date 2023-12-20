With $23,000,000, Iga Swiatek Ranks 4th After Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in Top 2020s Honour, Coco Gauff Secures 13th Position

Iga Swiatek is emerging as a superpower in women’s tennis and as a result, sport in general. The World No.1 is winning most big titles on the WTA Tour, having started doing so from the year 2020 with the French Open title. She has earned $23 million from 2020-2023, ranking not just at the top of women’s tennis, but overall is 4th in tennis during this period when it comes to prize money earned.

The Pole is the World No.1 and has dominated women’s tennis post-pandemic. Swiatek is closely followed by Aryan Sabalenka. The World No.2 has proved to be the closest challenger to Iga Swiatek and has won couple of Grand Slam titles herself. The list also includes Coco Gauff, who enjoyed the best season of her career in 2023. The American won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, earning big bucks in the process. Gauff ended 2023 as the highest-paid female athlete in the world.

A recent tweet on X, showed the prize money earned by both the ATP and WTA players after the pandemic. Since 2020, tennis superstars have won handsome amount of money while competing for big titles. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are present in the list, which is followed by Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the top-20.

It is also worth noticing that the WTA stopped with the bonus pool in 2020, so the WTA stars on the list are only with the prize money they have won competing in tournaments. Meanwhile, the list also includes bonus payments for the male players.

Coco Gauff is the highest paid female athlete in 2023, Iga Swiatek second

Coco Gauff was given the status according to Sportico in 2023. In the list above, she is ranked 13th, which is again impressive. The American superstar enjoyed a great end to the season along with her coach Brad Gilbert. Gauff won her first big Masters title as she won in Cincinnati.

In process, the 19-year-old also defeated the World No.1, Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career. Gauff followed it up by winning the US Open and claiming her first ever Grand Slam title.

Coco Gauff has jumped to No.3 in the world rankings due to her incredible performances. The American is not just winning on-court but off it too. Gauff is a sought-after athlete in the brand market as well. She has already signed contacts with Ray Ban, Bose, UPS, Barilla among others. Gauff is also a part of team New Balance, with whom she signed first when she was 14. With more success still to come, Gauff will only add to her already impressive bank account.