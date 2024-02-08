5 Best Hotels in Acapulco Where Fans Can Stay in During Mexico Open 2024

The ATP 500 Mexico Open will begin on February 26, 2024. It will be held at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco and many big names are expected to feature. Here are the 5 best hotels in Acapulco that fans can stay in when attending the tournament.

Advertisement

1. Arena GNP Seguros owners also operate two of the 5 best hotels in Acapulco

The Mexico Open venue is owned by the Mundo Imperial Group and the company also happens to own two hotels in Acapulco. The Pierre Mundo Imperial is a beach resort with lush gardens and magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean. Highly rated on TripAdvisor, prices around the dates of the ATP 500 tournament start from $5,700 USD for the cheapest room, accommodating four people.

Similarly highly rated is the Palacio Mundo Imperial, a hotel resort located close to the airport. The cheapest available room costs $4805 for a family of two adults and one child.

Advertisement

Pierre is 2.5km away from the venue while Palacio is a little further away at about 7.5 km. The Mundo Imperial website has booking information for both properties. There are high chances the players could be put up at either of these hotels since they are owned by the same group as the tournament venue.

2. Emporio Acapulco

The most budget-friendly option among the 5 best hotels in Acapulco, Emporio may not be the flashiest or most lavish name. However, it is one of the highest rated names on Booking.com amid other ultra-luxury options which are way more expensive. It has three outdoor swimming pools, direct access to the beach, and multiple eating options.

Rates on the hotel website start from only $94 USD per night, not including taxes. Located about 11 km from the venue, its a bit of a drive but the best pocket-friendly option in the Mexican city.

3. Encanto Acapulco

This hill-top hotel is located in one of Acapulco’s cleanest and poshest neighbourhoods, offering guests utmost privacy. Multiple restaurants offer various cuisines and patrons can also enjoy a movie in the mini theatre. Some villas have glorious ocean views, which can also be seen from multiple points on the resort campus.

The hotel website has fares starting from $409 USD per night, a steal considering that Encanto is highly rated across all platforms. Additionally, at just 6 km from the Arena GNP Seguros, it is not very far off from the Mexico Open action.

Advertisement

4. Las Brisas

One of the most lavish resort hotels in Acapulco, Las Brisas is situated on 40 acre hillside property overlooking the sea. The resort is known for its villas with secluded private pools. It boasts three pools and a restaurant that offers sprawling ocean views as guests dine.

As per the hotel website, rooms start from $343 USD per night while private suite villas begin from $521 USD. It is 7 km from the venue of the ATP 500 event but the hotel offers jeeps on rent to drive around.

5. Banyan Tree Cabo Marques is a regular in the 5 best hotels in Acapulco list

The highest-rated resort on TripAdvisor, the Banyan Tree Cabo Marques has everything one could ask for from a luxury resort. Situated on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this lavish property features three restaurants, two pools, a massive spa, and amazing oceans views.

Located just over 5 km from the venue, the hotel has various room options listed on the website. Prices average around $638 USD per night.