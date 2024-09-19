“We Can Do Something Together!”: Roger Federer Hints at Blockbuster Business Partnership With Rafael Nadal

The friendship between two of the greatest tennis players ever – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, is no secret. What may surprise everyone is that the two could form a partnership in the future.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Federer was asked if he would like to give Nadal any advice in terms of what investments to make since he is approaching his retirement. In response, the Swiss Maestro informed that the Spaniard is quite ahead of his time and has made several investments already.

He further added that it came as a surprise for him when Nadal told him about his investments when he visited the latter’s academy earlier this year. He further expressed his delight upon learning that Nadal is not just focused on ‘forehands and backhands‘ but is also ensuring his financial stability.

“I was surprised how much he was doing when I went to visit his academy in Mallorca, which, by the way, is incredible, if you haven’t seen it yet, you should go have a look at it. It’s a wonderful academy and I think it’s great what he is doing and he’s telling me about a lot of investments he was doing off to the side, you know. So which I think is exciting to see,” Federer lauded the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s financial prowess.

The 20-time grand slam champion then left fans wondering when he said there was a chance the two of them could join forces in the future.

“And maybe, who knows, down the road, we can do something together as well,” added the Swiss legend.

Earlier, both Federer and Nadal had broken the internet when the images of the two from the latter’s academy surfaced on social media. The Swiss maestro visited his former rival and friend’s tennis facility in January this year and Nadal was visibly delighted to host him.

An image of Federer and Nadal, with their respective business partners Tony Godsick & Carlos Costa, had also emerged on social media from the time of Federer’s visit. It also left fans speculating that maybe something was cooking up between the two.

Both Federer and Nadal have engaged in various collaborations, both on and off the court, always piquing the audience’s interest. One of their recent campaigns was for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, who brought the two together for a collaboration, taking the tennis world by storm.

The two also have a huge presence in numerous businesses off the court and, thus, aren’t dependent solely on their tennis earnings. While Federer’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $550 million, Nadal is estimated to have a net worth of $220 million, according to reports. This includes their on-court earnings as well as business ventures, brand collaborations, and endorsements, among others.

Hence, it is safe to say that the two legends have established themselves as successful businessmen away from the tennis court. Fans would like nothing less than to see the two start a venture together at some point in the future.